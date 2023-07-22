Forest Gate house extension fosters minimalism and wellness
A Forest Gate house extension by emerging studio Poroban was designed to support wellness and nurture calm and minimalism in London
A Forest Gate house extension by emerging architecture studio Poroban has been created to foster wellness and calm for a family seeking to expand their home in east London. The project, set in a long, narrow plot in a residential terrace, not only cleverly increases the home's square footage with a light rear addition towards the garden, but also was conceived to ensure the space acts as a minimalist architecture-inspired urban retreat, where the residents – co-founder and creative director of London-based creative agency Commercial Artists and former Wallpaper* art director Aneel Kalsi; and Selfridges womenswear buyer Anna Woodward – 'immediately feel relaxed, away from the busy inner London streets'.
Forest Gate house extension: a study in minimalism
Internally, the project, led by Poroban principal Armeet Panesar, is centred on a kitchen island and dining table placed at the heart of the extension, allowing enough circulation space around them, whilst 'maintaining visual connectivity from the existing house to the garden'. A pared-down approach to decor – keeping geometries and surfaces clean and simple, and the colour palette to neutral and natural tones, such as white plaster walls and natural wood-clad kitchen cabinets – contributes to the overall serene and uncluttered atmosphere.
Meanwhile, the reworked rear façade was treated like 'a piece of natural furniture in the garden', Panesar says. The client-and-architect team wanted the structure to feel lightweight and tactile, opting for natural exterior larch cladding, which gradually weathers to a silvery grey over the course of a year. Among its vertical slats, Douglas fir window frames punctuate the exterior. Crafted in collaboration with Brighton architectural joinery specialist CAB, these were designed to maintain their colour and permanently and delicately offset the larch's changing tone.
Using timber where possible in the construction, supporting a sustainable architecture approach, the architect aimed to create strong connections with the outdoors. So, the rear glass opening can be drawn back, opening up the kitchen and dining area completely to the garden beyond.
Meanwhile, bespoke joinery elements everywhere elevate the overall quality of space, spanning from the Douglas fir soffit cushioned bench in the informal lounge to smart storage throughout.
Poroban is a small architecture studio based in south London, off Old Kent Road. But more is yet to come for the boutique practice. The studio is currently reimagining its base 'into a sustainable, homegrown timber-frame, mixed-use development that will achieve zero operational carbon and low embodied carbon in construction'.
-
