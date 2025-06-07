Coconut palms frame Ishahayi Beach House, a slice of paradise living
In Nigeria, Ishahayi Beach House by Studio Contra offers a striking connection to the natural world with uninterrupted views of the Atlantic Ocean
Ishahayi Beach House offers paradise living on the coast of Nigeria. Located on a barrier island to the south of Lagos, on a stunning strip of its namesake beach, this four-bedroom residence provides uninterrupted views of the Atlantic Ocean.
Tour Ishahayi Beach House by Studio Contra
The home was designed by Nigerian architecture firm Studio Contra (which was part of the Wallpaper* Architects Directory 2022), and caters for a young client looking to escape the city and enjoy the country's sunny coastline with family and friends. Nestled on its sandy 6,000 sq m plot, the contemporary project was built amid, and is now elegantly framed by, more than 75 mature coconut palms.
‘The idea for the residence emerged through the convergence of several desires,’ says architect and Contra Studios co-founder Olayinka Dosekun-Adjei. ‘We wanted to create a serene retreat that connects with its extraordinary natural surroundings and we envisioned a space that offers an expansive experience of the coastline.’
This vision led the architects to a symmetrical plan, which fans out elegantly towards the ocean, ensuring every single room enjoys the expansive vista. ‘Our client anticipated hosting lots of friends and occasional big parties or events, so there is much more outdoor space (both shaded and unshaded) in the plan than indoor space,’ Dosekun-Adjei explains.
‘To truly capitalise on those ocean vistas and enhance the sense of arrival, we made a deliberate decision to elevate the building's ground floor. This not only provides even better sightlines to the horizon but also allows us to make a striking feature of the grand steps leading up to the main entrance and deck, creating a memorable transition into the home and the central space.’
The building's presence is elegantly softened through the use of subtle curves on the façade to evoke a sense of comfort and calm. This is echoed in the sand-white paint, with finishes of terracotta tiling and natural stone.
What anchors the building are its seven staircases, which command attention and are Dosekun-Adjei’s favourite part of the building. ‘It might seem like a lot – with five leading up to the main ground floor deck and two more ascending to the upper level – but they are more than just functional elements; they've become one of the building's most compelling features as it invites a slower pace and quiet ascent in anticipation of the views.’
However, living in a remote paradise, albeit blissful, proved difficult as far as construction planning was involved, as Dosekun-Adjei adds: ‘The site was only accessible by boat from Lagos, which meant a complex logistical operation for both labour and material transportation.
'There are no road connections to Ishahayi either. The constant presence of salt air and humidity is incredibly corrosive, making rust a significant concern. This required a selective approach to material specification.’
The logistical challenges paid off, resulting in a bright and airy building, which channels its locale through the light colour palette and abundant sunlight – a haven where visitors can't help but feel encouraged to relax.
Tianna Williams is Wallpaper*s staff writer. Before joining the team in 2023, she contributed to BBC Wales, SurfGirl Magazine, Parisian Vibe, The Rakish Gent, and Country Life, with work spanning from social media content creation to editorial. When she isn’t writing extensively across varying content pillars ranging from design, and architecture to travel, and art, she also helps put together the daily newsletter. She enjoys speaking to emerging artists, designers, and architects, writing about gorgeously designed houses and restaurants, and day-dreaming about her next travel destination.
