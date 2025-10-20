Peek inside Uchronia’s celadon green suite at the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park
The Paris-based studio teamed up with Pantone to transform a suite at the storied hotel into an aquatic dreamscape. Here’s how to check in
A world of chromatic wonder is French design studio Uchronia’s hallmark. By treating pigment not as a passive artistic choice but as an active participant, the practice creates interiors, sets and furnishings that re-energise and lift spirits. Few today explore the possibilities of colour with such joyous abandon. Is it any wonder that the hospitality world keeps calling?
Earlier this month, Uchronia unveiled a sculptural daybed at the Hôtel Plaza Athénée’s Cour Jardin in Paris, inspired by the palace’s emblematic gardens. Now, across the Channel, Uchronia brings its lustrous alchemy to Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London, with a new project that celebrates the hotel’s bespoke Mandarin Oriental Celadon Green, a soft bluish-grey hue created in partnership with the Pantone Colour Institute.
Tasked with curating an immersive space around the tone, Uchronia has conceived a dreamscape that blurs the line between comfort and fantasy. The Pantone Celadon Suite proposes layered textures, bold forms, and exuberant British craftsmanship.
Following an under the sea design theme, Govindia Hemphill was commissioned to create a bedspread in a moiré fabric to evoke the fluidity of water. Similarly, the bespoke curtains resemble coral formations. Also in the bedroom are eccentric pieces such as Lydia Chan’s Swamp Monster Bone lamp or Neal Camilleri’s friendly four-legged sculpture.
In the living room, a large painting by Isabel + Helen (who created the cover artwork of our Design Awards 2025 issue) doesn’t fall quietly into the background – it perfectly complements Francesco Binfaré’s sleek On the Rocks sofa, alongside a resin desk and flower-shaped cushions. Meanwhile, the bathroom features delicate glassware by Jochen Holz.
‘Mandarin Oriental Celadon Green is a colour that carries both serenity and strength. In bringing the colour to life in the Suite, we sought to craft a space that evolves with the guest’s mood – playful in one moment, tranquil in the next,’ says Julien Sebban, founder of Uchronia.
The experience stretches well beyond the suite. At The Spa at Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, guests can sink into a Celadonite-inspired treatment, harnessing the restorative power of the green crystal that defines the palette.
The package includes a full English breakfast (in-room or overlooking Hyde Park), two limited-edition Sunspel T-shirts marked with a single celadon stitch, a matcha celadon green tea ritual, two celadon gin cocktails at Mandarin Bar, welcome amenities and a bottle of champagne to toast in-suite. Celadon green, it seems, is the new black.
The Pantone Celadon Suite is available to book until 15 December 2025, priced from £3,000 per night for two guests. Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London, is located at 66 Knightsbridge, London SW1X 7LA, United Kingdom.
Sofia de la Cruz is the Travel Editor at Wallpaper*. A self-declared flâneuse, she feels most inspired when taking the role of a cultural observer – chronicling the essence of cities and remote corners through their nuances, rituals, and people. Her work lives at the intersection of art, design, and culture, often shaped by conversations with the photographers who capture these worlds through their lens.
