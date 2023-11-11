Adidas Lagos champions the city’s ‘resilient, adaptable and go-getter resolve’

Adidas Lagos by Tosin Oshinowo opens its smart retrofit of a 1970s building

adidas lagos exterior
(Image credit: Tolu Sanusi © Oshinowo Studio)
By Ellie Stathaki
published

Adidas Lagos has just opened in a smartly retrofitted existing 1970s building, which has been completely transformed by Tosin Oshinowo of Oshinowo Studio (formerly cmDesign Atelier). The Nigerian architect led the project, which is sports and streetwear label Adidas’ first West African flagship store in Nigeria’s largest city – a landmark scheme for the busy Oshinowo, who also launches her curatorial vision at the Sharjah Architecture Triennale this week. The venue sits in Lagos' Victoria Island area and the commission was awarded through a competition. 

nighttime exterior adidas lagos

(Image credit: Tolu Sanusi © Oshinowo Studio)

Adidas Lagos

In her design, Oshinowo introduced clean lines and a series of solid and perforated corrugated aluminium sheets (typically used for roofing), to create a striking façade illuminated smartly with LED linear lighting. 

adidas lagos front facade

(Image credit: Tolu Sanusi © Oshinowo Studio)

This clever combination of open and closed spaces ensures the store has a dramatic shopfront and window, but remains suitably shaded, filtering the sunlight in to avoid overheating. An on-site solar power system, a sewage treatment plant with capacity for the reuse of waste water as irrigation, and an advanced air-conditioning system also help regulate the climate and the energy consumption within the building. 

adidas lagos interior

(Image credit: Tolu Sanusi © Oshinowo Studio)

Nigerian artists Chinelo Ezewudo, Osa Okunkpolor, Dennis Osadebe (also a participant in the recent Art X Lagos 2023), and Ayoola Gbolahan have created site-specific work for the store's interiors. 

inside adidas lagos

(Image credit: Tolu Sanusi © Oshinowo Studio)

'We have relished the opportunity to create a scheme that combines our love of Lagos and of Nigerian contemporary culture, with our global perspective and approach. Our design is inspired by the city ’s resilient, adaptable and go-getter resolve, building a place of convergence for sports and culture,' said Oshinowo.

adidas lagos colourful patio

(Image credit: Tolu Sanusi © Oshinowo Studio)

Ellie Stathaki

Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture Editor at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018) and Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020).

