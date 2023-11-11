Adidas Lagos champions the city’s ‘resilient, adaptable and go-getter resolve’

Adidas Lagos has just opened in a smartly retrofitted existing 1970s building, which has been completely transformed by Tosin Oshinowo of Oshinowo Studio (formerly cmDesign Atelier). The Nigerian architect led the project, which is sports and streetwear label Adidas’ first West African flagship store in Nigeria’s largest city – a landmark scheme for the busy Oshinowo, who also launches her curatorial vision at the Sharjah Architecture Triennale this week. The venue sits in Lagos' Victoria Island area and the commission was awarded through a competition.

(Image credit: Tolu Sanusi © Oshinowo Studio)

Adidas Lagos

In her design, Oshinowo introduced clean lines and a series of solid and perforated corrugated aluminium sheets (typically used for roofing), to create a striking façade illuminated smartly with LED linear lighting.

(Image credit: Tolu Sanusi © Oshinowo Studio)

This clever combination of open and closed spaces ensures the store has a dramatic shopfront and window, but remains suitably shaded, filtering the sunlight in to avoid overheating. An on-site solar power system, a sewage treatment plant with capacity for the reuse of waste water as irrigation, and an advanced air-conditioning system also help regulate the climate and the energy consumption within the building.

(Image credit: Tolu Sanusi © Oshinowo Studio)

Nigerian artists Chinelo Ezewudo, Osa Okunkpolor, Dennis Osadebe (also a participant in the recent Art X Lagos 2023), and Ayoola Gbolahan have created site-specific work for the store's interiors.

(Image credit: Tolu Sanusi © Oshinowo Studio)

'We have relished the opportunity to create a scheme that combines our love of Lagos and of Nigerian contemporary culture, with our global perspective and approach. Our design is inspired by the city ’s resilient, adaptable and go-getter resolve, building a place of convergence for sports and culture,' said Oshinowo.

(Image credit: Tolu Sanusi © Oshinowo Studio)

oshinowostudio.com