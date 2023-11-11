Adidas Lagos champions the city’s ‘resilient, adaptable and go-getter resolve’
Adidas Lagos by Tosin Oshinowo opens its smart retrofit of a 1970s building
Adidas Lagos has just opened in a smartly retrofitted existing 1970s building, which has been completely transformed by Tosin Oshinowo of Oshinowo Studio (formerly cmDesign Atelier). The Nigerian architect led the project, which is sports and streetwear label Adidas’ first West African flagship store in Nigeria’s largest city – a landmark scheme for the busy Oshinowo, who also launches her curatorial vision at the Sharjah Architecture Triennale this week. The venue sits in Lagos' Victoria Island area and the commission was awarded through a competition.
Adidas Lagos
In her design, Oshinowo introduced clean lines and a series of solid and perforated corrugated aluminium sheets (typically used for roofing), to create a striking façade illuminated smartly with LED linear lighting.
This clever combination of open and closed spaces ensures the store has a dramatic shopfront and window, but remains suitably shaded, filtering the sunlight in to avoid overheating. An on-site solar power system, a sewage treatment plant with capacity for the reuse of waste water as irrigation, and an advanced air-conditioning system also help regulate the climate and the energy consumption within the building.
Nigerian artists Chinelo Ezewudo, Osa Okunkpolor, Dennis Osadebe (also a participant in the recent Art X Lagos 2023), and Ayoola Gbolahan have created site-specific work for the store's interiors.
'We have relished the opportunity to create a scheme that combines our love of Lagos and of Nigerian contemporary culture, with our global perspective and approach. Our design is inspired by the city ’s resilient, adaptable and go-getter resolve, building a place of convergence for sports and culture,' said Oshinowo.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture Editor at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018) and Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020).
-
Salon Art + Design 2023: highlights from New York’s leading collectible design fair
Here are the Wallpaper* highlights from Salon Art + Design 2023, held at New York’s Park Avenue Armory, 9 – 13 November
By Adrian Madlener Published
-
Inside Valentino’s vast new store on New York’s Madison Avenue
The three-floor Valentino boutique, which was formerly a longstanding flagship space for Calvin Klein, has been transformed into a beacon of Italian style
By Pei-Ru Keh Published
-
Sheila Metzner’s jewel-toned fashion photography goes on show in Los Angeles
‘Sheila Metzner: From Life’ is at the Getty Center until 18 February 2024, including her richly toned fashion photography and still lifes; the artist tells us more
By Hunter Drohojowska-Philp Published
-
Tosin Oshinowo’s cmDesign Atelier is a cultural powerhouse
cmDesign Atelier from Nigeria is part of our series of profiles of architects, spatial designers and builders shaping West Africa's architectural future
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
HTL Africa imagines architecture as an ‘object of performance’
HTL from Nigeria is next up in our series of profiles of architects, spatial designers and builders shaping West Africa’s architectural future
By Ijeoma Ndukwe Published
-
Nigerian Studio Contra blends contemporary culture with local craftmanship
Nigerian Studio Contra is part of our series of profiles of architects, spatial designers and builders shaping West Africa's architectural future
By Ijeoma Ndukwe Published
-
Seaside pavilion by Tosin Oshinowo brings minimalism to the Lagos lagoon
Tosin Oshinowo and cmDesign Atelier create idyllic beach pavilion off the Lagos lagoon in Nigeria
By Ellie Stathaki Last updated