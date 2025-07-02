This Rethymno house by architecture firm Gkotsis Serafimidou stands strong on its clifftop plot, framed by Cretan mountains and gazing out across the South Cretan waters and the Libyan Sea beyond. Located in the southern part of Rethymno on the island of Crete, in Greece, the home boasts panoramic views and neatly morphs into its surrounding context.

This was the main goal for Christos Gkotsis and Elena Serafimidou, founders of the Greek architecture firm. ‘We wanted the house to be part of the mountains’ topology both material-wise and in morphology,' shared Serafimidou.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Gkotsis Serafimidou)

Inside Rethymno house by Gkotsis Serafimidou

Working with the clifftop site, the architects noted the strong winds, which influenced the building's positioning. The entrance is located lower than the plot's entry level, which offers shelter from gales and protects visitors who enter via the street. ‘The strong winds were the biggest challenge for us, in addition to the project's remoteness, which made construction hard,’ says Serafimidou. ‘We levelled the entrance lower as strong mountain drafts moved through the plot. Extended levels are placed in harmony with the existing slope.’

(Image credit: Courtesy of Gkotsis Serafimidou)

The interior is divided into two main sections: a public area that includes a living room, a kitchen, a dining space, and a lounge, with social outdoor spaces consisting of a barbecue area and a pool. The quieter and more private areas include two en-suite bedrooms and a detached guest house.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Gkotsis Serafimidou)

The island's natural setting was a source of inspiration for the architects, which is reflected in the project's material choices. Local stone found on the walls of the house was matched by timber frames and shutters. A natural matte plaster finish was used for the interior, and cement screed features on the floor and infinity pool.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Gkotsis Serafimidou)

The area of Rethymno is known for producing a delicate green stone. This was mixed in fragments within the stone blocks used in the house to create an earthy outdoor area, which seamlessly integrates with its surroundings. Landscaping also played an important role in the residence's integration into its context. Stipa grass was planted to playfully interact with the wind and natural light.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Gkotsis Serafimidou)

'We wanted the visitor to disconnect from “civilisation” and to reconnect with nature’s greatness through all possible senses. Framed views directed through the house tell a story and allow visitors to be isolated from all external factors,’ the architects say.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Courtesy of Gkotsis Serafimidou)

gasap.gr