A Corfu house balances local vernacular and 21st-century minimalism

A new Corfu house, designed as a holiday home by architects Tony Wynbourne, Georgios Apostolopoulos and engineer Makis Gisdakis, balances the tightrope between the Greek island's local vernacular forms and materials, and a sense of 21st-century minimalist architecture. The newly completed project, located on a hill facing the calm waters of the surrounding blue sea, was conceived to make the most of its 180-degree vistas and natural environment.

The architecture team worked on embedding the home into its land – taking into account the plot's rocky outcrops, which have been incorporated in the design, and preserving a mature olive tree found on site. The plant now serves as an important 'anchor' to the ancient grounds around the villa.

The main body of the home is made out of hand-shaped, locally sourced stone, which has been crafted by local specialist technicians and craftspeople. It frames swathes of glazing which ensure the views – available from every bedroom and main room in the house – become a protagonist throughout.

The internal arrangement is spread across three levels – a main ground floor and mezzanine, and a lower ground that has been tucked into the site's slope. A primary bedroom is located in the home's west wing, while living spaces are placed in the east. Further guest bedrooms are on the level below, which also contains a cave-like space for contemplation.

The interior approach was led by a minimalist sensibility, with the spaces featuring clean, neutrally coloured surfaces and simple, geometric compositions. Bespoke, understated joinery and fixtures elevate the interior through attention to detail.

The architecture team writes in its statement: 'This quiet elegance allows the views to become the main focal point. The simplicity of the interiors creates a calm, neutral backdrop that highlights the home’s natural surroundings and views.'

