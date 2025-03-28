A retro video game is the unlikely inspiration for this island house in Greece

Designed by ARP, this island house on Antiparos is a contemporary Cycladic home inspired by Tetris

Tetris house, an island house in greece, with its white geometric volumes
(Image credit: Giulio Ghirardi)
By
published
in News

Much like the shapes in the beloved retro arcade game Tetris, from which it takes its name, this island house slots into its environment with satisfying precision. Located in the heart of the Aegean Sea, on the island of Antiparos, Greece, the residence peeks out of the horizon, all L-shapes and rectangular volumes. The home was designed by ARP (Architecture Research Practice), a studio with experience in building in Greece's archipelago and whose Avlakia House was featured in the Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory in 2022.

Tetris house

(Image credit: Giulio Ghirardi)

This island house slots neatly onto its site

ARP’s founder Argyro Pouliovali was inspired by the basic geometries of Tetris blocks as a means of shaping space through interlocking forms. ‘The starting point for this project was the existing unfinished structure – one of many that dot the Greek landscape – and a broader architectural philosophy rooted in the spirit of a place,’ the architect says.

Tetris house

(Image credit: Giulio Ghirardi)

'We approached the design as a process of careful subtraction and precise addition. By integrating simple geometric volumes that interlock like pieces in a three-dimensional puzzle, we transformed the inherited structure while maintaining a dialogue with its surroundings’.

Tetris house

(Image credit: Giulio Ghirardi)

The architectural context of Antiparos, which is set in the Cyclades, offers a mix of the picturesque, white-washed walls and domed roofs that have long been associated with these islands. Tetris house echoes this Cycladic vernacular, which is often expressed in cubic compositions and minimalist façades. However, it brings a contemporary touch through its crisp edges, compared to the more traditional, softer, rounded corners of local buildings.

Tetris house

(Image credit: Giulio Ghirardi)

When entering the home there is an air of spatial generosity. The architecture unfolds as visitors journey through house, the spaces designed to be dynamic, interacting with light and shadow.

Tetris house

(Image credit: Giulio Ghirardi)

Pouliovali hopes visitors feel the quiet presence of the site itself as they enter, she explains: ‘The house “contains” its surroundings, carefully balancing introversion and openness, while the materials used throughout subtly reflect local construction traditions. We aspire to create architecture that inevitably emerges from its place, much like all enduring architecture should.’

Tetris house

(Image credit: Giulio Ghirardi)

A pool frames the inner courtyard on the ground level. Inside the house, the layout steps away from a conventional arrangement, and offers a more communal way of living, with the body of water being the main focal point and rooms spread around it.

Tetris house

(Image credit: Giulio Ghirardi)

On the upper floor, there is a living room and principal suite with a large window open to views of the port. For Pouliovali, the real challenge was achieving a balance – 'between past and present, between privacy and openness, and between structure and landscape', she says.

Tetris house

(Image credit: Giulio Ghirardi)

The project is a great example of uniting local resources and skill, with contemporary design. Pouliovali explains: ‘The project employs a mix of local craftsmanship and available technology – from traditional, groutless stone walls marking the plot’s edges to concrete elements cast in wooden planks.'

Tetris house

(Image credit: Giulio Ghirardi)

'It was about working with what was at hand, in the way that vernacular architecture has always done, but without falling into a folkloric aesthetic.’

arp.com.gr

TOPICS
Tianna Williams
Staff Writer

Tianna Williams is Wallpaper*s staff writer. Before joining the team in 2023, she contributed to BBC Wales, SurfGirl Magazine, Parisian Vibe, The Rakish Gent, and Country Life, with work spanning from social media content creation to editorial. When she isn’t writing extensively across varying content pillars ranging from design, and architecture to travel, and art, she also helps put together the daily newsletter. She enjoys speaking to emerging artists, designers, and architects, writing about gorgeously designed houses and restaurants, and day-dreaming about her next travel destination.

Latest in Residential
riverrock frank lloyd wright house
Frank Lloyd Wright’s last house has finally been built – and you can stay there
Tetris house, an island house in greece, with its white geometric volumes
A retro video game is the unlikely inspiration for this island house in Greece
Severance scene
The Eagan house from 'Severance' is available to rent
Costa Navarino Southward house
A Costa Navarino house peeks out from amidst olive groves to ocean views
Valeriane Lazard parisian apartment
Stay in a Parisian apartment which artfully balances minimalism and warmth
Conrad Buff II Residence, Pasadena house
Buy a slice of California’s midcentury modern history with this 1955 Pasadena house
Latest in News
A still from Wong Kar-wai’s In the Mood for Love (2000)
Prada and Wong Kar-wai dream up a cinematic restaurant in Shanghai
Syd Mead, Future Pastime, 534 West 26th Street, New York
A new exhibition in New York presents the visionary artwork of the late Syd Mead
riverrock frank lloyd wright house
Frank Lloyd Wright’s last house has finally been built – and you can stay there
Design Space LA art fair
Basic.Space launches its first IRL shopping event – in an empty West Hollywood mall
Tetris house, an island house in greece, with its white geometric volumes
A retro video game is the unlikely inspiration for this island house in Greece
the lavery london restaurant review
At The Lavery, Anglo-Italian cooking caters to London’s design obsessive
You might also like
View More ▸