The symbiosis of art and fashion is well-documented and nowhere is this more evident than at Frieze’s various international editions, whereby the arrival of the contemporary art fair also heralds a slew of activations from fashion houses and brands as they seek to capitalise on the week’s cultural capital (and, indeed, high-spending clientele – it is often said that Frieze is like fashion week with more expensive handbags).

That said, this year’s Frieze London, which arrives in the capital this week (14-18 October), is noticeably lighter on such crossovers, paving the way for more meaningful partnerships between fashion and art. Case in point: Stone Island’s sponsorship of Frieze Focus, the arm of the fair which supports young galleries and their artists, or Dunhill’s continuing Frieze Masters Talks, which have yielded some genuinely meaningful conversations on the state of art and society in recent years (Tracey Emin was 2025’s highlight; this year, Es Devlin and Grayson Perry play headliners).

Elsewhere, Jonathan Anderson – a designer who has long cultivated a strong relationship with the art world – is hosting an exhibition of British artists and craftspeople at his Pimlico store, while the Lee Alexander McQueen-founded Sarabande Foundation will host an ephemeral pop-up in Selfridges, allowing shoppers to purchase the spoils of its artists’ work (and also view the artists at work, via a series of special open workshops). Dover Street Market will also host its usual bazaar-like Frieze celebration on Thursday evening (15 October 2026), including the relaunch of Comme des Garçons’ short-lived but influential magazine, Six.

Discover Wallpaper’s picks of the best fashion moments at Frieze London 2026 below.

Stone Island supports up-and-coming galleries through Frieze Focus

Stone Island’s Frieze London T-shirt, featuring a print by Senegalese artist Arébénor Basséne (Image credit: Stone Island)

Earlier this month, Stone Island opened ‘Selected Works '982–'026’ at The Corner Shop, Selfridges, an ephemeral space designed by Willo Perron which puts the brand’s collectors in the spotlight (Stone Island has achieved a near-religious following; in the store, various collectors will display their archives as well as curate more recent products). Its opening coincides with the brand’s return as the partner of Frieze Focus, the fair’s ‘platform’ for emerging artists and galleries. Marking Stone Island’s 12th partnership with Frieze London, it will support each of the participating galleries with a bursary that allows them to show at the fair. Alongside, the brand will also reveal its latest Frieze uniform T-shirt, this time featuring an artwork by Senegalese artist Arébénor Basséne, represented by the Dakar-based gallery Selebe Yoon. Not working the fair? You can buy your own at Selfridges across the week.

‘Selected Works ’982–’26 Stone Island: The Collector Series’ runs until 6 November 2026 at Selfridges Corner Shop. For a full schedule of cultural programming, visit Stone Island’s website.

Dover Street Market celebrates Frieze 2026

Each Frieze Week, the London outpost of Adrian Joffe and Rei Kawakubo’s Dover Street Market transforms into a veritable bazaar as participants from the worlds of fashion and art create a series of limited-edition offerings that go up for sale (alongside, on the evening of October 15, there will also be book signings, launches and other happenings unfolding across the Haymarket store). ‘Things to see, hear and stumble upon; with familiar faces and unexpected encounters,’ says the concept store, which will also offer refreshments from its in-store café, Rose Bakery. The event will also see the relaunch of Six by Comme des Garçons, a magazine which initially ran from 1988-1991, alongside appearances from the likes of Marc Quinn, Martine Rose, Matières Fécales, Michèle Lamy & Sissy Misfit, Ministry of Sound, Quil Lemons, Susie Cave, Tim Walker and Tremaine Emory.

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Dunhill hosts its latest round of Frieze Masters talks

A previous edition of Dunhill’s Frieze Masters Talks, which brings together cultural figures for a series of cross-disciplinary conversations (Image credit: Courtesy of Dunhill)

The Frieze Masters Talks, hosted by British heritage house Dunhill, offer respite from the frenetic main fair. In a specially curated space, the intimate conversations between a select group artists, curators and other cultural figures address a single theme – this year, ‘Breaking the Mould’. Curated for the second year running by Arturo Galansino, director general of Fondazione Palazzo Strozzi in Florence, participants include Wallpaper* October 2026 issue guest editor Es Devlin, Grayson Perry and Goshka Macuga, among others, discussing – across various more specific topics – how ‘historical art forms and materials can be reinterpreted for the present’.



'The title of this year's talks programme, “Breaking the Mould”, suggests not only the possibility of challenging conventions, but also the need to rethink the forms through which we construct, transmit and interpret culture,’ says Galansio. ‘This idea runs through each of the conversations, bringing together some of today’s leading artists, architects, museum directors, curators, art historians and writers. Their diverse perspectives will create a dialogue between contemporary practice and historical research, personal experience and institutional responsibility.’

For the full schedule and to book tickets, visit the Frieze website. The talks run from 14-17 October 2026.

JW Anderson curates a new exhibition in its Pimlico store

A work by Cerith Wyn Evans that features in a new exhibition at JW Anderson’s Pimlico store (Image credit: JW Anderson)

Throughout his career, Northern Irish fashion designer Jonathan Anderson has forged a close relationship with the art world – most recently, as creative director of Dior, whereby his Los Angeles Cruise show featured a collaboration with Ed Ruscha, while a Paris exhibition celebrating his haute couture debut put his designs in conversation with the ceramic works of Magdalene Odundo. To mark this year’s Frieze Week, he has curated an intimate exhibition at his eponymous label’s store in Pimlico, titled ‘A Composition’ (it is staged with American Express Platinum). The presentation, which will sit among the store’s eclectic curation of fashion and craft objects, centres around 30 glass wind chimes by Welsh artist Cerith Wyn Evans, developed for the show, alongside selected works from London’s White Cube Gallery, including pieces by Akiko Hirai, Mary Stephenson and Shawanda Corbett. It will be a busy week for Anderson, who will also launch a new collaboration with Australian footwear brand Ugg, accompanied by a campaign starring multi-hyphenate musician Dev Hynes.

Sarabande’s House of Bandits pops up in Selfridges

(Image credit: © House of Bandits/Sarabande Foundation)

Sarabande, the charitable foundation which was founded by Lee Alexander McQueen to provide subsidised studio spaces for young creatives, has helped forge the careers of some of London’s best young designers, among them Torishéju Dumi, Paolo Carzana, Aaron Esh and Stefan Cooke, among others (Sarabande also supports those in other disciplines, including art and design). Coinciding with Frieze Week, House of Bandits, the institution’s in-house gallery – headquartered in Sarabande’s recently opened Tottenham space – is staging a two-week pop-up in Selfridges, bringing the anarchic spirit of the foundation to the London department store. Expect ‘graphic, colourful, intriguing and innovative’ works from current Sarabande artists and alumni, including Daisy Collingridge, George Wilkin, Rizza Hadid and Jack Laver, among others. Throughout the event, various artists will also be moving their studios to the new Ground Floor Art Space, allowing shoppers to see their work in progress.

Until 18 October 2026 at the Duke Street entrance, Selfridges.

‘The 90s: Fashion and Art’ continues at Tate Britain

Young Pink Kate London (1998) (Image credit: © Juergen Teller, All Rights Reserved)

Former Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful has turned curator for a new exhibition at Tate Britain, which traces the relationship between fashion and art during a definitive decade – the 1990s. Opening last week with a starry gala, the exhibition continues throughout Frieze Week and into the new year, attempting to capture ‘the freedom, chaos and creativity’ of the era. Cue works from the likes of Juergen Teller (who created a limited-edition Wallpaper* cover to celebrate the exhibition’s opening), Steve McQueen, Damien Hearst, Sarah Lucas, Tracey Emin and the like, alongside fashion from Alexander McQueen (his eponymous house also features as main sponsor), Vivienne Westwood and Hussein Chalayan). ‘It's just my view of the 90s, with my friends, great artists that I was lucky enough to grow up with and be around, have a couple of drinks with,’ says Enninful in the November issue of Wallpaper*. ‘So it was really a pleasure, working with people who were so great at what they did, and redefined a whole decade.’