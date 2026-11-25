For its seasonal watches and fine jewellery campaign, Chanel visualised a tale of friendship. The film’s script follows two friends on a joint quest, set against an ice-cold, frozen landscape, replete with mountains of pristine white snow and white-barked birch trees. And when it came to considering a musical score, the Parisian maison reached out to Sampha Lahai Sisay – known simply as Sampah – initiating collaboration.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Chanel)

‘I’ve been an admirer of Chanel for a while,’ says the British singer, songwriter, musician and record producer. ‘It was the creative aspect of the campaign that inspired me. I felt it intersected with where I was creatively, so it felt aligned with what I was trying to do.’ Prior to his work with Chanel, Sampha worked with Frank Ocean, Solane, Travis Scott and Kendrick Lamar, among others.

Bouton de Camélia supple choker, £38,500 (Image credit: Chanel)

‘A sense of wonder,’ he says when asked what he hopes will stay with the audience after watching the short film. ‘Something taking you away but reminding you of where you were or where you are. A feeling of warmth.’

Extrait de N°5 earrings, £5,450 (Image credit: Chanel)

Homing in on the short film’s jewellery: the story’s two friends make their way through a winter wonderland wearing camellia-motif necklaces and earrings. Coco Chanel’s favourite bloom has been drawn in precious gold, iced with diamonds. Elsewhere, the black lacquered dial of a Chanel Première Édition Originale watch is matched with a black leather and metal chain.

Watch the film below and shop the featured fine jewellery at chanel.com

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