There are ephemeral gifts (perfume, food, experiences), and then there are enduring gifts (jewellery, silverwear, art). Both can make excellent presents, but it’s the enduring ones that are capable of holding a very particular resonance, passed on between generations, perhaps, to become a symbol of something or someone beyond the object itself.

At least, that’s what was decided among those attending a recent dinner that design brand Georg Jensen hosted on the Danish island of Bornholm to celebrate the launch of its new holiday collection, where almost all the women sitting around the table were wearing jewellery that belonged to a grandmother or a mother or was given to them by a friend or a lover.

Alphabet ornaments, £39 each, featured in the Georg Jensen campaign imagery (Image credit: Georg Jensen)

Since its founding in 1904, the Copenhagen-born brand Georg Jensen has dedicated itself to crafting objects that add significance to otherwise innocuous experiences: a candlestick that makes a dining table feel like a banquet table; a silver platter that could make an unremarkable roast look like the handiwork of a chef; silverware so precious it reminds you to appreciate what you're eating.

(Image credit: Georg Jensen)

The brand’s skill in this regard is especially evident this time of year, a fact it celebrates through a holiday edit of objects designed to be gifted. Most of the objects in the holiday collection have been designed by Paula Gerbase, who took over as the brand’s creative director in 2024.

(Image credit: Georg Jensen)

To the outside observer, a position leading a historic Scandinavian design house may not have seemed like an obvious next move for Gerbase – a previous creative director at John Lobb and the founder of her own fashion brands (1205 and Gerbase). But when I speak to her the day after the dinner, I’m struck by how her entire career arc has a common thread: all her roles have been shaped by a fascination with exceptional craftsmanship and a rebellious spirit – a desire to learn about traditions so she can revitalise them, or, as she puts it, the act of ‘disrespecting something in order to respect it’. It's evident from her university days, when she opted out of her classes to study under Savile Row tailors, to her starting own brand when a Vogue editor asked her what she was wearing, and transforming John Lobb, a heritage Scottish bootmaker, into a modern ready-to-wear brand.

In fact, Gerbase’s trajectory is a testament to the fact that a successful creative career is, of course, a byproduct of luck, intelligence and talent; but also of an urgent curiosity, the kind that keeps your mind expanding so that you can bring more into your orbit. In that regard, Georg Jensen is a natural fit for Gerbase, with its expansive range of contributing designers who have, over the brand’s 100-plus-year history, created a fascinating micro-history, filled with rich personal stories and unique aesthetic styles united by the fact that they strike a balance between Scandinavian minimalism and classic decadence.

Gerbase regularly goes through the brand’s archive to inform her own designs, and her own blend of the modern and traditional is elegantly expressed in her designs for the holiday collection. Items include silver ornaments that can be used as keyrings or belt charms, elegant spinning tops, and delicate gold tree ornaments in the shape of letters. The idea with each of them is to create an enduring gift, the kind that retains good memories and becomes a symbol of the people who gave it.

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