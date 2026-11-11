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Made from steel, white gold or platinum, white-metal watches make the case for simplicity of design. Framed here by photographer Clover Green – as featured in our
December 2026 issue – are some we’ve taken a particular shine to this season.
White metal timepieces by Omega and Richard Mille come with timeless lines and little superfluous detailing. The latter’s
RM 07-01 sees a white-gold tonneau-shaped case clash artfully with its black rubber strap. Omega’s Seamaster Diver 300m James Bond, meanwhile, comes with a steel case and matching bracelet, and is the watchmaker’s latest nod to the British spy franchise.
RM 07-01 automatic watch in white gold,
CHF 150,000, by Richard Mille
(Image credit: Photography: Clover Green. Watches: Felix Bischof. Fashion: Brillant Nyansago)
Seamaster Diver 300m James Bond watch in steel on steel,
£7,200, by Omega. Jacket, £3,800, by Brunello Cucinelli. Shirt, £270, by Canali
(Image credit: Photography: Clover Green. Watches: Felix Bischof. Fashion: Brillant Nyansago)
Also in steel: the
Aquaracer Professional 100 by TAG Heuer and the Iced Sea Automatic Date 0 Oxygen by Montblanc. A new model by IWC Schaffhausen, the Big Pilot’s Watch Perpetual Calendar ProSet Le Petit Prince, has a deep-blue-gradient sunray dial, paired with a steel crown.
Aquaracer Professional 100 Solargraph watch in steel,
£2,750, by TAG Heuer
(Image credit: Photography: Clover Green. Watches: Felix Bischof. Fashion: Brillant Nyansago)
Iced Sea Automatic Date 0 Oxygen watch in stainless steel,
£3,650, by Montblanc
(Image credit: Photography: Clover Green. Watches: Felix Bischof. Fashion: Brillant Nyansago)
Big Pilot's Watch Perpetual Calendar ProSet Le Petit Prince watch in stainless steel,
£33,600, by IWC Schaffhausen. Jacket, £650; shirt, £160, both by Favourbrook
(Image credit: Photography: Clover Green. Watches: Felix Bischof. Fashion: Brillant Nyansago)
Patek Philippe’s Twenty-4 has become a design classic since it was debuted in 1999. A design classic, too is the Oyster Perpetual 36 watch by Rolex, here photographed in Oystersteel.
Twenty-4 watch in steel,
£14,540 by Patek Philippe. Top, £495, by Johnstons of Elgin
(Image credit: Photography: Clover Green. Watches: Felix Bischof. Fashion: Brillant Nyansago)
Oyster Perpetual 36 watch in Oystersteel,
£5,600, by Rolex, Top, £1,195, by Anderson & Sheppard
(Image credit: Photography: Clover Green. Watches: Felix Bischof. Fashion: Brillant Nyansago)
For a
new Santos de Cartier watch, the French maison details steel with warm yellow gold. And then, there is titanium: a lightweight silver-grey transition metal that has been used by Breguet to create the new Marine Chronograph 5527.
Santos de Cartier small watch in 18ct yellow gold and steel,
£9,850; Santos de Cartier medium watch in steel, £7,250, both by Cartier. Jacket, £2,825; shirt, £575, both by Ferragamo
(Image credit: Photography: Clover Green. Watches: Felix Bischof. Fashion: Brillant Nyansago)
Marine Chronographe 5527 watch in titanium,
£28,100, by Breguet
(Image credit: Photography: Clover Green. Watches: Felix Bischof. Fashion: Brillant Nyansago)
Master Collection automatic watch in stainless steel,
£2,250; Master Collection automatic watch in stainless steel with diamond indexes, £2,550, both by Longines. Left, jacket, £1,343, by Icicle. Shirt, £250, by Paul Smith. Right, jacket, £1,230, by IM Men. Shirt, £270, by Canali
(Image credit: Photography: Clover Green. Watches: Felix Bischof. Fashion: Brillant Nyansago)
Overseas self-winding watch in stainless steel,
£23,200, by Vacheron Constantin. Shirt, £270, by Canali
(Image credit: Photography: Clover Green. Watches: Felix Bischof. Fashion: Brillant Nyansago)
Creative direction: C+H. Models: Andy B, Ché M, Rabia M and Tino at Hired Hands Models. Manicure: Rebecca Orme using Fyle. Digi tech: Hanna Kobialka. Photography assistant: Matt Bramston. Production assistant: Indy Davy. Fashion assistant: Ilaria Guerra. Retouching: C+H This article appears in Wallpaper’s December 2026 Entertaining Issue is available from 5 November, in print on newsstands, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today
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