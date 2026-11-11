Made from steel, white gold or platinum, white-metal watches make the case for simplicity of design. Framed here by photographer Clover Green – as featured in our December 2026 issue – are some we’ve taken a particular shine to this season.

White metal timepieces by Omega and Richard Mille come with timeless lines and little superfluous detailing. The latter’s RM 07-01 sees a white-gold tonneau-shaped case clash artfully with its black rubber strap. Omega’s Seamaster Diver 300m James Bond, meanwhile, comes with a steel case and matching bracelet, and is the watchmaker’s latest nod to the British spy franchise.

RM 07-01 automatic watch in white gold, CHF 150,000, by Richard Mille (Image credit: Photography: Clover Green. Watches: Felix Bischof. Fashion: Brillant Nyansago)

Seamaster Diver 300m James Bond watch in steel on steel, £7,200, by Omega. Jacket, £3,800, by Brunello Cucinelli. Shirt, £270, by Canali (Image credit: Photography: Clover Green. Watches: Felix Bischof. Fashion: Brillant Nyansago)

Also in steel: the Aquaracer Professional 100 by TAG Heuer and the Iced Sea Automatic Date 0 Oxygen by Montblanc. A new model by IWC Schaffhausen, the Big Pilot’s Watch Perpetual Calendar ProSet Le Petit Prince, has a deep-blue-gradient sunray dial, paired with a steel crown.

Aquaracer Professional 100 Solargraph watch in steel, £2,750, by TAG Heuer (Image credit: Photography: Clover Green. Watches: Felix Bischof. Fashion: Brillant Nyansago)

Iced Sea Automatic Date 0 Oxygen watch in stainless steel, £3,650, by Montblanc (Image credit: Photography: Clover Green. Watches: Felix Bischof. Fashion: Brillant Nyansago)

Big Pilot's Watch Perpetual Calendar ProSet Le Petit Prince watch in stainless steel, £33,600, by IWC Schaffhausen. Jacket, £650; shirt, £160, both by Favourbrook (Image credit: Photography: Clover Green. Watches: Felix Bischof. Fashion: Brillant Nyansago)

Patek Philippe’s Twenty-4 has become a design classic since it was debuted in 1999. A design classic, too is the Oyster Perpetual 36 watch by Rolex, here photographed in Oystersteel.

Twenty-4 watch in steel, £14,540 by Patek Philippe. Top, £495, by Johnstons of Elgin (Image credit: Photography: Clover Green. Watches: Felix Bischof. Fashion: Brillant Nyansago)

Oyster Perpetual 36 watch in Oystersteel, £5,600, by Rolex, Top, £1,195, by Anderson & Sheppard (Image credit: Photography: Clover Green. Watches: Felix Bischof. Fashion: Brillant Nyansago)

For a new Santos de Cartier watch, the French maison details steel with warm yellow gold. And then, there is titanium: a lightweight silver-grey transition metal that has been used by Breguet to create the new Marine Chronograph 5527.

Santos de Cartier small watch in 18ct yellow gold and steel, £9,850; Santos de Cartier medium watch in steel, £7,250, both by Cartier. Jacket, £2,825; shirt, £575, both by Ferragamo (Image credit: Photography: Clover Green. Watches: Felix Bischof. Fashion: Brillant Nyansago)

Marine Chronographe 5527 watch in titanium, £28,100, by Breguet (Image credit: Photography: Clover Green. Watches: Felix Bischof. Fashion: Brillant Nyansago)

Master Collection automatic watch in stainless steel, £2,250; Master Collection automatic watch in stainless steel with diamond indexes, £2,550, both by Longines. Left, jacket, £1,343, by Icicle. Shirt, £250, by Paul Smith. Right, jacket, £1,230, by IM Men. Shirt, £270, by Canali (Image credit: Photography: Clover Green. Watches: Felix Bischof. Fashion: Brillant Nyansago)

Overseas self-winding watch in stainless steel, £23,200, by Vacheron Constantin. Shirt, £270, by Canali (Image credit: Photography: Clover Green. Watches: Felix Bischof. Fashion: Brillant Nyansago)

Creative direction: C+H. Models: Andy B, Ché M, Rabia M and Tino at Hired Hands Models. Manicure: Rebecca Orme using Fyle. Digi tech: Hanna Kobialka. Photography assistant: Matt Bramston. Production assistant: Indy Davy. Fashion assistant: Ilaria Guerra. Retouching: C+H

This article appears in Wallpaper’s December 2026 Entertaining Issue is available from 5 November, in print on newsstands, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today