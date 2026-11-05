The Wallpaper* Entertaining Issue, on newsstands now in its December 2026 iteration, is a timely reminder that it's never too early – or too late – to dim the lights and dial up a favourite playlist or two, safe in the knowledge that we have left no stone unturned in our search for the best and brightest opportunities to celebrate in style.

To this end, we deliver a veritable feast for the senses, inviting us all to consider how a degree of old-school decadence can transform a dining tableau. And, keeping conviviality at the heart of the matter, we take a trip to St Clement, the riverside London hotel co-developed by Mark Wadhwa and Nick Jones, atop which the capital's favourite chef, Florence Knight, has worked with interior design and furniture studio Eagle + Hodges to create Lunette, the city's most in-demand restaurant.

Florence Knight's first solo fine-dining restaurant, Lunette is guided by produce, seasonality, and a distinctly painterly aesthetic (Image credit: Photo by Phil Dunlop)

Elsewhere, we run around town with the impresarios re-erecting some of Paris' legendary nightclubs; honour the timeless appeal of the Greek klismos chair, a classic style given a contemporary twist by contributing editor Nick Vinson; and profile the winner of the inaugural Fendi Design Prize.

Could an indulgent new purchase be in the stars for you? Check your 2027 design horoscope in the December issue (and treat yourself to this Tory Burch ‘Bunny Knot Runway’ shoulder bag anyway) (Image credit: Photography: Neil Godwin. Art direction: Cindy Parthonnaud)

Further afield, we tour a trio of private homes that put a warm welcome at their heart; discover the bountiful, and beautifully packaged, world of Japanese confectionery; reveal the ‘Ferrari of football tables', as its designer, Jaime Hayon, describes this one-of-a-kind objet featuring ‘players' delightfully fashioned after Hayon's whimsical ‘Chicken'; and consult our resident astrologer on what we can look forward to (and what should join us) as we see in a new year. And if peering into the future fills you with dread, then fear not – for this month's End Paper, our design critic Hugo Macdonald explains why fortune favours those prepared to see what's written in their stars. Thank you for reading, and enjoy the issue.

Bill Prince

Editor-in-Chief

Wallpaper’s December 2026 Entertaining Issue is available from 5 November, in print on newsstands, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today