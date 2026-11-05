Feast your eyes on the Wallpaper* Entertaining Issue – on sale now
See out 2026 with decadent dining, homes made for hosting and a wonderful winter wardrobe, and embrace 2027 with your exclusive design horoscope; find December Wallpaper* on newsstands
The Wallpaper* Entertaining Issue, on newsstands now in its December 2026 iteration, is a timely reminder that it's never too early – or too late – to dim the lights and dial up a favourite playlist or two, safe in the knowledge that we have left no stone unturned in our search for the best and brightest opportunities to celebrate in style.
To this end, we deliver a veritable feast for the senses, inviting us all to consider how a degree of old-school decadence can transform a dining tableau. And, keeping conviviality at the heart of the matter, we take a trip to St Clement, the riverside London hotel co-developed by Mark Wadhwa and Nick Jones, atop which the capital's favourite chef, Florence Knight, has worked with interior design and furniture studio Eagle + Hodges to create Lunette, the city's most in-demand restaurant.
Elsewhere, we run around town with the impresarios re-erecting some of Paris' legendary nightclubs; honour the timeless appeal of the Greek klismos chair, a classic style given a contemporary twist by contributing editor Nick Vinson; and profile the winner of the inaugural Fendi Design Prize.
Further afield, we tour a trio of private homes that put a warm welcome at their heart; discover the bountiful, and beautifully packaged, world of Japanese confectionery; reveal the ‘Ferrari of football tables', as its designer, Jaime Hayon, describes this one-of-a-kind objet featuring ‘players' delightfully fashioned after Hayon's whimsical ‘Chicken'; and consult our resident astrologer on what we can look forward to (and what should join us) as we see in a new year. And if peering into the future fills you with dread, then fear not – for this month's End Paper, our design critic Hugo Macdonald explains why fortune favours those prepared to see what's written in their stars. Thank you for reading, and enjoy the issue.
Bill Prince
Editor-in-Chief
Wallpaper’s December 2026 Entertaining Issue is available from 5 November, in print on newsstands, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today
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Bill Prince is a journalist, author, and editor-in-chief of Wallpaper* and The Blend. Prior to taking up these roles, he served for 23 years as the deputy editor of British GQ. In addition to editing, writing and brand curation, Bill is an acknowledged authority on travel, hospitality and men's style. He is the author of two books, Royal Oak: From Iconoclast To Icon – a tribute to the Audemars Piguet watch at 50 – and The Connaught, a history of the legendary Mayfair hotel, both published by Assouline