The Newt is a luxurious country house hotel in Somerset, England, set on a 3,000-acre estate that also operates as a working farm, with beautiful grounds, including an apple-tree maze, woodlands and orchards. Its collaborative partners include major names such as Burberry (which staged a takeover in 2025), high-end gardening tool brand Niwaki, and Claridge’s hotel.

Discover the Newt’s first advent calendar

The Newt Advent Calendar £250 SHOP NOW

History, beauty, and nature come together at The Newt, and now they're wrapped up in a delicious-looking 25-day advent calendar, a first for the estate. It is inspired by Hadspen House, the hotel’s 12-room guest house, built in the 17th century and later remodelled in the Georgian period.

Festive illustrations decorate the advent calendar’s exterior, and the tucked-away gifts vary from pantry delights to kitchen tools. Among the indulgences, you’ll find gingerbread spread, garden piccalilli, Babylonstoren Blend olive oil, and sage hand cream. Behind the final window, there’s something very special: a garden membership offering access to the estate and renowned partner gardens for a year.

The full line-up:

(Image credit: The Newt)

The Feast Mini Wooden Jigsaw Puzzle (Exclusive to advent calendar)

Gingerbread Spread 210g

Apple Gin 20cl

1847 Sage Hand Cream 75ml

Double Cheese Sable Biscuits 80g

Decorations inspired by the garden

Somerset Soft Set Honey 227g

Estate Print Tea Towel

Milk Chocolate & Sea Salt Caramel Buttons 140g

3 x Newt Chocolate Bars

3 x Newt Seeds

Robin Notecards

Babylonstoren Macadamia Nut Tin 150g

Emily The Cow Iced Ginger Biscuit 50g

Brandy Butter 210g

Garden Piccalilli 198g

Mulled Spices Bag 25g

Somerset Butter Fudge 150g

2 x Newt Cordials

Organic English Breakfast Tea 45g

Somerset Cyder Fruit Chutney 198g

Babylonstoren Extra Virgin Olive Oil Blend 500ml

Old English Mints In Sweet Tin 120g

The Newt Corkscrew

12-month Newt Garden Membership

The Newt Advent Calendar, £250, is available from its online shop as well as The Newt Farm Shop on the estate and The Creamery at Castle Cary station.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors