The Newt’s advent calendar makes for a decadent Christmas countdown
The luxury hotel and estate launches its first advent calendar – and what lies behind door 25 is a welcome surprise
The Newt is a luxurious country house hotel in Somerset, England, set on a 3,000-acre estate that also operates as a working farm, with beautiful grounds, including an apple-tree maze, woodlands and orchards. Its collaborative partners include major names such as Burberry (which staged a takeover in 2025), high-end gardening tool brand Niwaki, and Claridge’s hotel.
Discover the Newt’s first advent calendar
History, beauty, and nature come together at The Newt, and now they're wrapped up in a delicious-looking 25-day advent calendar, a first for the estate. It is inspired by Hadspen House, the hotel’s 12-room guest house, built in the 17th century and later remodelled in the Georgian period.
Festive illustrations decorate the advent calendar’s exterior, and the tucked-away gifts vary from pantry delights to kitchen tools. Among the indulgences, you’ll find gingerbread spread, garden piccalilli, Babylonstoren Blend olive oil, and sage hand cream. Behind the final window, there’s something very special: a garden membership offering access to the estate and renowned partner gardens for a year.
The full line-up:
- The Feast Mini Wooden Jigsaw Puzzle (Exclusive to advent calendar)
- Gingerbread Spread 210g
- Apple Gin 20cl
- 1847 Sage Hand Cream 75ml
- Double Cheese Sable Biscuits 80g
- Decorations inspired by the garden
- Somerset Soft Set Honey 227g
- Estate Print Tea Towel
- Milk Chocolate & Sea Salt Caramel Buttons 140g
- 3 x Newt Chocolate Bars
- 3 x Newt Seeds
- Robin Notecards
- Babylonstoren Macadamia Nut Tin 150g
- Emily The Cow Iced Ginger Biscuit 50g
- Brandy Butter 210g
- Garden Piccalilli 198g
- Mulled Spices Bag 25g
- Somerset Butter Fudge 150g
- 2 x Newt Cordials
- Organic English Breakfast Tea 45g
- Somerset Cyder Fruit Chutney 198g
- Babylonstoren Extra Virgin Olive Oil Blend 500ml
- Old English Mints In Sweet Tin 120g
- The Newt Corkscrew
- 12-month Newt Garden Membership
The Newt Advent Calendar, £250, is available from its online shop as well as The Newt Farm Shop on the estate and The Creamery at Castle Cary station.
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Tianna Williams is Wallpaper’s staff writer. When she isn’t writing extensively across varying content pillars, ranging from design and architecture to travel and art, she also helps put together the daily newsletter. She enjoys speaking to emerging artists, designers and architects, writing about gorgeously designed houses and restaurants, and day-dreaming about her next travel destination.