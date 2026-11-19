Is communal living the solution to the high price of urban housing, or is it just another way for landlords to get more for their outlay? Whatever the answer, architects and designers are looking for new models of housing production, both to counter the high price of construction and land and to cater for the in-house facilities that act as lures to potential tenants.

The rear façade of the new building (Image credit: Eric Staudenmaier)

The latter is one of the driving forces behind this new Co-Living building in Los Angeles’ Echo Park, designed by WTARCH. With brightly coloured façades and complex floorplans that accommodate a total 26 individual co-living rooms, the new building is set across four storeys.

Those 26 rooms are grouped in clusters, usually of four rooms, arranged around a full kitchen and shared living space. Each room also has its own bathroom and kitchenette, making them akin to studio apartments or studio residences.

Colour features throughout the communal spaces and circulation areas (Image credit: Eric Staudenmaier)

Colour features throughout the communal spaces and circulation areas (Image credit: Eric Staudenmaier)

Colour features throughout the communal spaces and circulation areas (Image credit: Eric Staudenmaier)

The palette is the first thing that strikes the visitor. Pink, coral and orange certainly make a bold impression, with the architects citing the work of both Luis Barragán and Ricardo Legorreta as influences, as well as the general vibe of Echo Park, with its bold shopfronts. Colour modulates the entire structure, from the façade to the communal spaces, with texture and different materials also used to create screens and shades.

Main entrance (Image credit: Eric Staudenmaier)

The main entrance is on a residential street and has a domestic scale, with brightly coloured planters featuring local vegetation, as well as prominently screened entrance staircase. The sloping site allows the bulk of the building to be concealed, stepping down the hillside to reach its full four-storey height, with views to downtown and Echo Park Lake.

The building with Echo Park and DTLA in the distance (Image credit: Eric Staudenmaier)

Vertical screens are found throughout the building, not only referencing LA’s rich heritage of mid-century architecture but serving a functional purpose as a way of bringing cross-ventilation and light into the structure, as well as creating dramatic shadows. The curve of the car park ramp is another element that has been brought into the architectural vocabulary. Even the exposed fire-sprinkler pipes are painted in vivid pink.

Colour creeps into every corner of the building (Image credit: Eric Staudenmaier)

Inside, the studio apartments are varied and distinct, never falling below the 120 square feet minimum mandated by local building codes. On the upper floor, the pitch of the roof provides a loft sleeping space for some of the rooms. The colour is toned down in the rooms, with polished concrete floors and white oak cabinetry and Caesarstone countertops are used to create a neutral but contemporary feeling series of spaces.

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Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Eric Staudenmaier) Interior of one of the upper level apartments with loft sleeping space (Image credit: Eric Staudenmaier) Interior of one of the upper level apartments with loft sleeping space Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

The building benefits from a number of communal amenities, including a gym and outdoor barbecue space, while the amenities of the park and nearby Sunset Boulevard are easily reached on foot. Other sustainable features include rainwater harvesting.

Detail of the street façade (Image credit: Eric Staudenmaier)

Warren Techentin featured in our 2011 Architects Directory exhibition in London, and works extensively in and around Los Angeles, working on everything from single family houses to commercial spaces and apartment buildings, such as the nearby Elysian Fields Apartments.

Co-Living in Echo Park, LA by WTARCH (Image credit: Eric Staudenmaier)

WTARCH.com