When fire closed Endo at the Rotunda in September 2025, Endo Kazutoshi lost everything but his knives. A little over a year later, the Yokohama-born sushi master, the third generation of his family in the trade, has returned with two offerings under one roof: Endo, an omakase counter with 10 seats on the ground floor of the Chelsea townhouse that used to be the Five Fields, and Moga, a listening bar upstairs. For the interiors Endo collaborated again with Javier Villar Ruiz, who designed the Rotunda when he was a partner at the Japanese practice Kengo Kuma & Associates and now runs his own studio, JVAD, from Barcelona and Tokyo. London has clearly missed Endo: when reservations for November and December were released, 18,000 would-be diners tried to book and every seat had gone within six minutes.

THE MOOD: Paint it black, line it gold

(Image credit: Benjamin McMahon)

While the Rotunda was all light and airy top-floor views, its successor is the opposite: the building’s exterior has been painted black and you ring a bell to be admitted. Villar Ruiz modelled the arrival on a ryokan, where a stay unfolds in stages – here past a floor-to-ceiling wall of charred timber blocks and along a ‘garden’ of black stones and moss to a rough-hewn basin for washing your hands. Only then do you reach the counter, an eight-metre slab of pale hinoki cut from 200-year-old wood in Kyoto, with a serving ledge lacquered a deep, glossy red.

(Image credit: Benjamin McMahon)

Light falls on the counter and the kitchen while the wall behind diners stays dark, and almost the only decoration is those knives on the back wall, restored by expert sharpener Rodrigo Batista and the Japanese blacksmiths Shodai Masayoshi.

(Image credit: Benjamin McMahon)

Moga, which opens to non-diners in December, is rather more colourful. The bar is made from five pieces of red travertine and holds a block of ice, chiselled through the evening as it melts; overhead undulates a ceiling of more than 3,000 wooden masu saké cups, and vinyl plays through Taguchi speakers.

(Image credit: Benjamin McMahon)

Start here with a Vesper martini finished with flakes of salt or a cocktail made with Postcard Teas. Hidden off to the side is a room for two lined in gold leaf – each square applied by hand over three days – hung with a triptych of warriors by painter Hisashi Tenmyouya and furnished with an olive-green rug with a pile 3.5cm deep and a curtain in Patricia Urquiola’s Drops fabric for Kvadrat. It’s all so alluring you may forget you have a dinner reservation downstairs.

THE FOOD: Tradition with the volume turned up

Omakase at this level is often eaten in near silence. Not here. Endo talks all night, as does his sommelier, and every course is a performance. One chef pares a root of mazuma wasabi, grown in Shizuoka prefecture in spring water from Mount Fuji, while Endo tips rice cooked just before each sitting into a wide wooden tub, fans it and checks it with a temperature gun. This rice, selected to be softer than most sushi chefs would use, is grown by Mr Izuka in Fukushima, and the water it is cooked in is flown over from his farm every fortnight: typical of the rigorous attention to detail that informs every element of this exquisite experience, and goes some way to justifying the menu’s £305 price tag.

(Image credit: Benjamin McMahon)

My meal opened gently with dashi in a black lacquer bowl, with a soft ball of minced bream and yam and slivers of surf clam. Chopped Scottish tuna is stirred with egg yolk and wrapped in nori so delicate it sticks to the roof of the mouth like paper. Red mullet nigiri, dusted with kimi oboro, a golden crumb of egg yolk cured in rice vinegar, and a little zest of sudachi, a Japanese citrus, is phenomenally good. An Irish oyster is glazed in a sweet sauce passed down by Endo’s own master, while a Yorkshire chicken wing, stuffed with Cornish lobster, sushi rice and cabbage and sitting on a bed of hay under smoked caviar, is a gloriously savoury combination – though the star of the show is a sumptuous slice of tuna aged for 12 days and cut along its seams of fat. To drink, there is saké in silver cups Endo made himself and 1998 Château d’Yquem topped up with 2010 Dom Ruinart, which would be absurdly ostentatious were it not so delicious.

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(Image credit: Benjamin McMahon)

It is all very theatrical and, at 16 courses, a little exhausting, but also far more fun than most meals of this kind. Each lozenge-shaped piece of sushi is passed from Endo’s hand to yours. Getting one of those seats might be the hard part, but once here, you won’t have to lift a finger.

(Image credit: Benjamin McMahon)

Endo is located at 8-9 Blacklands Terrace, London SW3 2SP