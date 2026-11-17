Louis Vuitton’s Cruise 2027 runway show, held at New York’s Frick Collection this past May, began with a model carrying a century-old suitcase from the house, which had been tagged by Keith Haring with his marker-drawn ‘radiant baby’ motif. The American artist had purchased the Louis Vuitton luggage in 1984 as a gift to his roommate; in 2020, it was acquired by Louis Vuitton, at a Bonham’s auction, for its permanent collection (the price was $35,000).

The rare object inspired a collection from Nicolas Ghesquière that drew on the unique energy of New York: ‘Its beautiful contradictions, [its] perfect differences... uptown and downtown, past and future,’ with Haring as its guiding force. As such, it featured a collaboration with the artist’s estate, which will arrive in stores from 1 January 2027. Front and centre is a series of the house’s ‘Capucines’ top-handle handbags adorned with Haring’s joyful, dynamic illustrations, from wide-eyed animals to his signature leaping and embracing forms.

Comprising 13 limited-edition bags, ‘The Keith Haring Artycapucines Collection’ adds to the long list of luminaries who have put their stamp on the style, including Takashi Murakami, Tschabalala Self and Alex Israel, among others.

‘Uptown and downtown, past and future’: Louis Vuitton collaborates with the estate of Keith Haring

The original Keith Haring-illustrated briefcase on the runway at Louis Vuitton’s Cruise 2027 runway show in New York (Image credit: Louis Vuitton)

Elsewhere, the collaboration – which coincides with the release of the Cruise collection – unfolds in five chapters. The first, ‘Genesis’, draws directly on the original ‘porte-habit’ which appeared on the New York runway, using patinated calfskin, decorated with Haring’s ‘radiant baby’ leitmotif, across a series of pieces which appear marked by the passing of time – from a version of the original suitcase to a (no-doubt highly collectible) skateboard.

Other ‘chapters’ include ‘Brazil’ (a series of more graphic designs inspired by the artist’s travels, spanning ‘City’ bags and silk scarves), ‘Figures’ (pieces adorned with several of his signature motifs, including hearts, dancing figures and vivid yellow ‘characters’), ‘Patches’ (monogram jacquard denim decorated with vivid patches, ‘celebrating the artist's instinct to personalise everyday clothing through creativity’) and ‘Maze’ (embroidered embellishment recalling Haring’s 1989 work The Labyrinth).

Ghesquière says he wants the collection to capture the ‘immediacy’ of Haring’s work. ‘[He had such] wonderful values, [he was] a pioneer of unity and of liberation for so many people,’ said the designer after the New York show.

The Louis Vuitton Keith Haring Collection launches in Louis Vuitton stores worldwide from 1 January 2027.

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A version of this article appears in the November 2026 Art Issue of Wallpaper* , available from 8 October in print on newsstands, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today

(Image credit: Louis Vuitton)

(Image credit: Louis Vuitton)

(Image credit: Louis Vuitton)

(Image credit: Louis Vuitton)

(Image credit: Louis Vuitton)

(Image credit: Louis Vuitton)