Launching today (16 November 2026), Eryon is a new Swiss perfume brand which encapsulates that small but fabulously complex nation in scent. The brainchild of ex-Vitra, Taschen and V-Zug marketing whizz Nathalie Noël, who was raised in Brazil but studied in London and Paris before settling in the arty Swiss city of Lucerne, Eryon applies the strict principles of Swiss design to the evanescent world of perfume.

(Image credit: Nacho Alegre)

Each bottle in the eight-strong debut collection is inspired by a different facet of Switzerland, from its icy alpine dawns (Alba Bianca) to midnight in deep forest (Vert Noir), as well as unexpected aspects such as fig (Figue Angélique) – a reminder that Ticino, the most Italian of the country’s 26 cantons, almost touches the southern tip of Lake Como and can boast orange groves as well as ski resorts. Perhaps the most striking is Pera Fredda, which cleverly captures the cold yet fruity fragrance of a pear frozen on the tree by the first frost.

Figue Angelique (Image credit: Nacho Alegre)

The talented nose behind these eaux-de-parfum is the Parisian perfumer Clémence Besse, who first met Noël early in her career when they both worked for L’Oréal. Freelance since 2012, Besse works mostly for private and institutional clients from her studio in the 5th arrondissement. She has developed the Eryon range with raw materials provided by the leading Swiss fragrance company Firmenich, including naturals produced using the SFE (supercritical fluid extraction) technique which, as Besse explains, ensures that ‘the raw materials remain true to their botanical origins, and guarantees a high purity extract, which is 100% natural, produced without water or solvents.’

Alba Bianca (Image credit: Nacho Alegre)

Eryon’s alpine aesthetic extends to the bottles and packaging. Each 100ml perfume comes in a glass flaçon, designed by L’Appartement Parisien, with a polished mineral finish and magnetic ceramic cap. The typographic design of the off-centre label was created by Apartamento Studios, using Suisse Int’l (designed by Ian Party at Swiss Typefaces in Lausanne) for the perfume name. The Eryon logo, meanwhile, is set in Söhne, which may sound Swiss but was actually drawn by Kris Sowersby in New Zealand, out of what his foundry calls ‘the memory of Akzidenz-Grotesk through the reality of Helvetica’ – a cultural mix that Noël feels perfectly reflects the brand.

Vanille Metallique (Image credit: Nacho Alegre)

Each bottle is refillable, and comes in an enigmatic black box that includes a hidden drawer containing two 3ml testers of other perfumes from the collection, all of which have been specifically designed to complement each other. It’s a thoughtful concept from a carefully considered new brand.

Eryon eau de parfum 100ml from CHF335/EUR 320/GBP270, available at eryon.ch across Switzerland, Europe and the United Kingdom