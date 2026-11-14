If you absolutely must succumb to domestic digital surveillance, what’s the best approach? Now that Apple has partnered with LG and Schneider Electric to create the Apple Home Collection of smart accessories and home security equipment, could the stranglehold of Google’s Nest and Amazon’s Ring systems be coming to an end? In addition to Apple, we've found more all-in-one smart solutions to the perennial modern problems of porch pirates and more.

Apple Home Collection

Apple / LG Outdoor Cam from the Apple Home Collection £270.5 SHOP NOW

Designed to work best in conjunction with Apple’s newly launched HomeView home hub, the company’s new Home Collection has developed in collaboration with LG and Schneider Electric. In addition to thermostat systems and a new door locking system, the suite of new products is dominated by cameras and a wired doorbell system.

The Apple HomeView, £299, syncs with the Apple Home Collection (Image credit: Apple)

The upshot of the system – as with any automated home security set-up – is to provide you with real-time info as to what’s happening outside your property, along with recording and recognition functions that’ll learn to track friends, family and neighbours and even pets to avoid false alarms.

Apple and LG’s range of cameras includes a doorbell (with twin cameras for a wide and local view) and an Outdoor and Floodlight Model, both of which are available in Essence Graphite and Essence Silver (there’s also the LG Indoor Cam, a plug-in model available in Essence White).

Apple / LG Indoor Cam from the Apple Home Collection £179.95 SHOP NOW

Apple Intelligence is used to sift through the captures stored on iCloud+, automatically providing descriptions to make them easier to search. The HomeView provides a convenient base to review footage but it can also be viewed on an iPhone, Mac or Apple TV.

Apple / LG Video Doorbell from the Apple Home Collection £229.95 SHOP NOW

Apple Home Collection, available from Apple Store. LG Video Doorbell Wired from £229.95, LG Floodlight Cam from £349.95, LG Outdoor Cam Plug-In from £279.95, LG Indoor Cam Plug-In from £179.95, Apple.com/store

Anker Eufy TrackLight Cam S1

Anker Eufy TrackLight Cam S1 £249 SHOP NOW

New from Anker Eufy, the Eufy TrackLight Cam S1 is billed as the ‘world’s first active deterrence camera with auto-tracking light’. There’s nothing like a swivelling security system to give the impression of human activity within. Anker’s newest camera set-up hands over the reins to automation, allowing the system to locate and track intruders, shine a light and even sound a siren.

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The Eufy TrackLight Cam S1 incorporates a solar panel and batteries (Image credit: Anker)

The camera uses a 180-degree twin radar system that can scan up to 12m away, with 4K full-colour night vision capabilities. You can zoom up to 10x into footage for more info. There’s also Smart Welcome Light that uses facial recognition for friends and family to illuminate the way. The TrackLight also has its own 5.5W solar panel and onboard battery.

Anker Eufy TrackLight Cam S1, £249.99, Eufy.comand Anker.com

Baseus W1 Window Camera

Baseus W1 Window Camera £85.11 SHOP NOW

Designed to pair with their PrimeSentinel U2 Pro system, the new Baseus W1 window camera simplifies the art of external surveillance with a design that’s intended to be mounted inside the house to watch over the exterior through the glass. The window mount system has been designed so that the camera itself can flipped in its housing to look inwards, while the 4K system has a 130-degree viewing angle and AI-driven smart alerts.

Baseus W1 Window Camera (Image credit: Baseus)

Baseus W1 window camera, £85.11, UK.Baseus.com