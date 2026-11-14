Apple’s new Home Collection helps you keep a watchful digital eye on your home
Here’s new tech from Apple, as well as Anker Eufy and Baseus, to upgrade your home security with intelligent tracking, recording and more
If you absolutely must succumb to domestic digital surveillance, what’s the best approach? Now that Apple has partnered with LG and Schneider Electric to create the Apple Home Collection of smart accessories and home security equipment, could the stranglehold of Google’s Nest and Amazon’s Ring systems be coming to an end? In addition to Apple, we've found more all-in-one smart solutions to the perennial modern problems of porch pirates and more.
Apple Home Collection
Designed to work best in conjunction with Apple’s newly launched HomeView home hub, the company’s new Home Collection has developed in collaboration with LG and Schneider Electric. In addition to thermostat systems and a new door locking system, the suite of new products is dominated by cameras and a wired doorbell system.
The upshot of the system – as with any automated home security set-up – is to provide you with real-time info as to what’s happening outside your property, along with recording and recognition functions that’ll learn to track friends, family and neighbours and even pets to avoid false alarms.
Apple and LG’s range of cameras includes a doorbell (with twin cameras for a wide and local view) and an Outdoor and Floodlight Model, both of which are available in Essence Graphite and Essence Silver (there’s also the LG Indoor Cam, a plug-in model available in Essence White).
Apple Intelligence is used to sift through the captures stored on iCloud+, automatically providing descriptions to make them easier to search. The HomeView provides a convenient base to review footage but it can also be viewed on an iPhone, Mac or Apple TV.
Apple Home Collection, available from Apple Store. LG Video Doorbell Wired from £229.95, LG Floodlight Cam from £349.95, LG Outdoor Cam Plug-In from £279.95, LG Indoor Cam Plug-In from £179.95, Apple.com/store
Anker Eufy TrackLight Cam S1
New from Anker Eufy, the Eufy TrackLight Cam S1 is billed as the ‘world’s first active deterrence camera with auto-tracking light’. There’s nothing like a swivelling security system to give the impression of human activity within. Anker’s newest camera set-up hands over the reins to automation, allowing the system to locate and track intruders, shine a light and even sound a siren.
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The camera uses a 180-degree twin radar system that can scan up to 12m away, with 4K full-colour night vision capabilities. You can zoom up to 10x into footage for more info. There’s also Smart Welcome Light that uses facial recognition for friends and family to illuminate the way. The TrackLight also has its own 5.5W solar panel and onboard battery.
Anker Eufy TrackLight Cam S1, £249.99, Eufy.comand Anker.com
Baseus W1 Window Camera
Designed to pair with their PrimeSentinel U2 Pro system, the new Baseus W1 window camera simplifies the art of external surveillance with a design that’s intended to be mounted inside the house to watch over the exterior through the glass. The window mount system has been designed so that the camera itself can flipped in its housing to look inwards, while the 4K system has a 130-degree viewing angle and AI-driven smart alerts.
Baseus W1 window camera, £85.11, UK.Baseus.com
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House, and co-edits the long-running things magazine weblog.