We’ve assembled seven new options for over-ear headphones, ranging from the latest releases and updates from familiar names to a high-fashion collaboration and a fresh flagship from a fast-rising cult favourite.

Nothing Headphone (1) Pro

Nothing Headphone (1) Pro (Image credit: Nothing)

First up, the new Headphone (1) Pro from Nothing. Taking the resolutely rectangular form of the acclaimed Headphone (1) and Headphone (a) and giving the internals and carry case a glow up, the Headphone (1) Pro is the company’s new flagship audio device.

Nothing Headphone (1) Pro £349 SHOP NOW

Featuring no less than three drivers for hi-res audio listening over wired and wireless connections, the (1) Pro comes in black and white (perhaps to bolster its serious audiophile image over the more playful pastels of its cheaper siblings). The noise cancelling system is driving by no less than ten microphones and works with a silicone baffle on the earpads for complete sonic isolation.

The accompanying case is a bit of an anomaly (Image credit: Nothing)

The Headphone (1) Pro also features Dynamic Spatial Audio with head-tracking and has pro audio features like ‘Flat EQ’, designed to create a completely neutral sound profile for mixing audio. Made from machined aluminium, the headphones come with a hardshell case.

Headphone (1) Pro, £349, Nothing.Tech, @Nothing

Thom Browne x Bose

Bose x Thom Browne QuietComfort Ultra Headphones (Image credit: Bose)

Designer Thom Browne has teamed up with Bose for create a limited-edition set of Bose Quietcomfort Ultra headphones. Taking Browne’s ultra-distinctive fashion uniform as the baseline – a grey flannel wool suit with a distinctive four bar branding and Bemberg lining, the QC Ultra headphones are given their own rich materiality.

Bose x Thom Browne QuietComfort Ultra Headphones £760 SHOP NOW

Cashmere covers the headband and removable ear cushions, while the four branding is used on the exterior of the earcups, with the signature white, red, white, blue and white stripe on the inside. This pattern is also inside the cashmere carry case. The headphones feature wired and wireless connectivity and Bose’s pioneering noise cancelling technology.

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Bose x Thom Browne QuietComfort Ultra Headphones (Image credit: Bose)

Bose x Thom Browne QuietComfort Ultra Headphones, £760, Bose.co.uk, @Bose

Sony WH-1000XM4C

Sony WH-1000XM4C wireless headphones (Image credit: Sony)

The latest upgrade to Sony’s headphone portfolio is the WH-1000XM4C, a pair of lightweight, all-purpose wireless ANC headphones that are available in Platinum Silver, Lavender and Black.

Sony WH-1000XM4C wireless headphones £219 SHOP NOW

Weighing in at just 253g, the Sony headphones also have 27 hours of listening time and added equalisation functions through the Sony Connect app.

Sony WH-1000XM4C, £219, Sony.co.uk

Technics EAH-A1000

Technics EAH-A1000 wireless headphones (Image credit: Technics)

The new flagship model from Technics are the EAH-A1000 headphones. Launched late last month, the new over-ear wireless headphones include a new 40mm driver and the company’s latest generation noise cancellation system. The larger driver, which incorporates a carbon fibre diaphragm, adds scale and power without distortion, using a layer of magnetic fluid to suppress unwanted vibrations.

Technics EAH-A1000 wireless headphones (Image credit: Technics)

A new visual language incorporates metal construction in the support arms and top panels, with Technics’ signature circular machining patterns left visible. They’re available in Black and Platinum Greige, a newly announced colourway that Technics clearly feels it can elevate it from its bland connotations. There’s nothing greige about the sound, which includes high-res audio, up to 45 hours of playback and multipoint connectivity across three devices.

Technics EAH-A1000 wireless headphones (Image credit: Technics)

Technics EAH-A1000, price tbc, available soon from Technics.com

FiiO FT15 planar headphones

FiiO FT15 planar headphones (Image credit: FiiO)

FiiO’s new FT15 wired headphones uses planar technology, which feature a thin flexible film diaphragm to create large planar drivers. Thinner film technology is paired with a richer materiality, with natural black walnut earcups and bundled high-quality audio cables.

FiiO FT15 planar headphones £499 SHOP NOW

The headband is formed from carbon fibre, keeping the weight down as much as possible for long listening sessions.

FiiO FT15, £499, FiiO.com, @FiiOofficial

Audio-Technica ATH-AL5NC

Audio-Technica ATH-AL5NC wireless headphones (Image credit: Audio-Technica)

The new ATH-AL5NC headphones are Audio-Technica’s first ever wireless open-back headphones, with a distinctive mesh back design that lets the audio source breathe and creates a more open, richer sound field.

Best suited to home applications like music, cinema and gaming, the ATH-AL5NC offer wired and wireless listening options. The latter brings with it an impressive 75-hour battery life.

Audio-Technica ATH-AL5NC, £219, Audio-Technica.com, @AudioTechnicaEMEA

Philips Fidelio L5

Philips Fidelio L5 wireless headphones (Image credit: Philips)

The new Fidelio L5 from Philips offer an affordable and distinctive pair of over-ear wireless headphones for hose looking for no-nonsense simplicity. Sixty hours of battery life, high-res audio and Bluetooth 6.0 are combined into a handsome package with folding arms for convenience.

Philips Fidelio L5 wireless headphones £179.99 SHOP NOW

The new ANC system includes a leakage detection mode that can tell when the seal between your ears and earcups isn’t quite perfectly aligned and adapts the filter to match. Controls are touch sensitive, not physical, which some will love and others not, while Philips also highlights the use of recycled plastic and cardboard in the device and its packaging.

Philips Fidelio L5, £179.99, Philips.co.uk, @Philips.Sound