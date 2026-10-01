Aston Martin doubles down on its luxury credentials with two new announcements, one automotive and one architectural. The latter is the unveiling of Q London, a bespoke space on Mayfair’s Berkeley Square that’ll serve as both flagship showroom, destination event space, and a first point of contact for new owners and those looking to embark on their own unique commissions via Aston Martin’s Q service.

Aston Martin DBX GT debuts at Q London (Image credit: Aston Martin)

The new space is located on the east side of the historic city square, completing a run of premium brand showrooms in the area, and takes up the ground and basement of a 587 sq m unit. Inside, there’s space for up to four cars, as well as specification suites, informal and formal seating areas and a boardroom (which doubles as a private dining space). The new space follows the template set by Q New York on Park Avenue.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Aston Martin) Q London, Aston Martin's new venue on Berkeley Square in Mayfair (Image credit: Aston Martin) Q London, Aston Martin's new venue on Berkeley Square in Mayfair (Image credit: Aston Martin) Q London, Aston Martin's new venue on Berkeley Square in Mayfair (Image credit: Aston Martin) Q London, Aston Martin's new venue on Berkeley Square in Mayfair (Image credit: Aston Martin) Q London, Aston Martin's new venue on Berkeley Square in Mayfair (Image credit: Aston Martin) Q London, Aston Martin's new venue on Berkeley Square in Mayfair Image 1 of 6 View Original Image 2 of 6 View Original Image 3 of 6 View Original Image 4 of 6 View Original Image 5 of 6 View Original Image 6 of 6 View Original

Q London’s opening was accompanied by the world debut of the new DBX GT, the latest variant of Aston Martin’s (rather venerable) sporting SUV. As the suffix suggests, the GT variant majors on comfort and luxury, rather than the more outright performance-focus of its sister model, the DBX S. The grace, rather than the pace, if you will.

Aston Martin DBX GT (Image credit: Aston Martin)

Subtle changes to exterior styling dial down the outright aggression of the more lairy versions, while there’s then an added focus on interior craft and comfort. The latter is also given a fillip by revisions to the chassis, making the big DBX more pliable over rougher road surfaces.

Aston Martin DBX GT (Image credit: Aston Martin)

The twin-turbo V8 is hardly lacking in power – it has 727PS – but with a power delivery that’s tuned to be slightly less aggressive than the DBX S. A sprint to 60mph can be achieved in 3.1 seconds and the GT will top out at 193mph. The exhaust note has been tuned to be more discreet in standard driving modes, with a more sonorous/aggravating soundtrack available in Sport and Sport+ modes.

Aston Martin DBX GT (Image credit: Aston Martin)

Aston spotters will be able to distinguish the GT straight away by a new ‘double vaned’ grill, which emphasises the width of the car even more. A similar two-piece treatment is given to the side strake detail, which now incorporates one polished and one satin element. Body colour paint extends all the way to the lower sills and rear diffusers, while there are also elegant new 22-inch wheels with a satin titanium finish.

Aston Martin DBX GT (Image credit: Aston Martin)

Other new trim details include monotone, duotone and tritone options, with textured finishes like quilting and perforations. New seat designs – plusher and more curvaceous – along with an ‘individual’ rear seat layout that keeps the car’s five-seater capability but emphasises three distinct places through colour, trim and form.

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The new individual rear seat layout of the Aston Martin DBX GT (Image credit: Aston Martin)

All this is set beneath a standard panoramic glass roof. The overall message is that this is not a carbon fibre-swathed track monster, but rather a more refined and relaxing iteration of an accomplished performance car.

Aston Martin DBX GT (Image credit: Aston Martin)

Aston Martin DBX GT, price tbc, AstonMartin.com, @AstonMartin