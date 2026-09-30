There’s no question we’re living in an uncertain time as artificial intelligence, climate change and political upheaval threaten life around the globe. The world’s heritage sites – the buildings, landscapes and landmarks that define our shared cultural history – are not immune to these shifts. A new report from a global preservation authority, though, demonstrates that the biggest threat to these significant places comes down to something far more pragmatic: money.

A view of a building at Black Mountain College, which is crumbling due to disinvestment (Image credit: Courtesy World Monuments Fund)

Today (30 September 2026), the World Monuments Fund (WMF) released a study showing that government austerity leads the list of hazards threatening global heritage sites. In fact, 86 per cent of candidates for its 2027 WMF World Monuments Watch designation cited lack of funding and resources as the top reason the location was at risk.

‘This year’s nominations show that the pressures on heritage are intensifying while the resources to protect it are not keeping pace,’ said WMF president Bénédicte de Montlaur.

Portions of Hurst Castle, a fortress built by Henry VIII in England, are crumbling due to soil erosion (Image credit: Courtesy World Monuments Fund)

It isn’t just lack of government funding that’s squeezing stewards of global sites, the study found. An analysis of the 372 nominees also cited local economic constraints and rising construction costs as stressors. More than a dozen large heritage projects in France, for instance, required $2.3 billion in public funding, a cost that’s projected to double in years ahead. In the UK, funding from local municipalities to fund heritage projects have fallen nearly 47 per cent since 2009.

The outlook is even more grim for under-resourced regions, including in Asia and sub-Saharan Africa, where less than $1 per capita is invested in protecting historically significant places. The United States, meanwhile, has cut hundreds of millions of dollars in its federal budget devoted to the arts, the humanities and national parks .

Takiyyat Ibrahim al-Gulshani, an abandoned mausoleum in Cairo, Egypt (Image credit: Courtesy World Monuments Fund)

While economic constraints led the list of 14 primary challenges the WMF identified, the report found that climate hazards, as well as lack of access to expertise were next on the list. Severe winds have damaged the Unesco World Heritage Site Osun-Osogbo Sacred Grove in Nigeria, for instance, while increasing storms have put pressure on Fingal's Cave, a stunning basalt cave in the Inner Hebrides of Scotland.

An expert helps conserve mosaics at Takiyyat Ibrahim al-Gulshani (Image credit: Courtesy World Monuments Fund)

While the results of the report are concerning, the WMF hopes that it will help both local and global preservation groups strategise on how to best support local efforts. ‘These findings are a call to action, and they will help guide where our work is needed most,’ de Montlaur said.