The biggest threat to architectural heritage may surprise you
A new report, released today by the World Monuments Fund, lists the number one reason why cultural sites are at risk
There’s no question we’re living in an uncertain time as artificial intelligence, climate change and political upheaval threaten life around the globe. The world’s heritage sites – the buildings, landscapes and landmarks that define our shared cultural history – are not immune to these shifts. A new report from a global preservation authority, though, demonstrates that the biggest threat to these significant places comes down to something far more pragmatic: money.
Today (30 September 2026), the World Monuments Fund (WMF) released a study showing that government austerity leads the list of hazards threatening global heritage sites. In fact, 86 per cent of candidates for its 2027 WMF World Monuments Watch designation cited lack of funding and resources as the top reason the location was at risk.
‘This year’s nominations show that the pressures on heritage are intensifying while the resources to protect it are not keeping pace,’ said WMF president Bénédicte de Montlaur.
It isn’t just lack of government funding that’s squeezing stewards of global sites, the study found. An analysis of the 372 nominees also cited local economic constraints and rising construction costs as stressors. More than a dozen large heritage projects in France, for instance, required $2.3 billion in public funding, a cost that’s projected to double in years ahead. In the UK, funding from local municipalities to fund heritage projects have fallen nearly 47 per cent since 2009.
The outlook is even more grim for under-resourced regions, including in Asia and sub-Saharan Africa, where less than $1 per capita is invested in protecting historically significant places. The United States, meanwhile, has cut hundreds of millions of dollars in its federal budget devoted to the arts, the humanities and national parks.
While economic constraints led the list of 14 primary challenges the WMF identified, the report found that climate hazards, as well as lack of access to expertise were next on the list. Severe winds have damaged the Unesco World Heritage Site Osun-Osogbo Sacred Grove in Nigeria, for instance, while increasing storms have put pressure on Fingal's Cave, a stunning basalt cave in the Inner Hebrides of Scotland.
While the results of the report are concerning, the WMF hopes that it will help both local and global preservation groups strategise on how to best support local efforts. ‘These findings are a call to action, and they will help guide where our work is needed most,’ de Montlaur said.
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Anna Fixsen is a Brooklyn-based editor and journalist with 13 years of experience reporting on architecture, design, and the way we live. Before joining the Wallpaper* team as the US Editor, she was the Deputy Digital Editor of ELLE DECOR, where she oversaw all aspects of the magazine’s digital footprint.