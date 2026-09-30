British water filtration company Hello Klean has made it its mission to 'build beauty solutions for your water'. Founded in 2019 as a personal response to the changing experience of washing, its first product was a shower filtration device providing 'hair, body and scalp care designed to reduce the everyday impact of hard water and chlorine'.

'We tend to look for answers among the things we already know to question,' says Karlee Zhang, the brand's co-founder. 'When our hair or skin changes, we reconsider our products, our habits, ourselves. Hello Klean began by asking what we were overlooking in the conditions around us, including water.'

Hello Klean introduces the Skin Filter

(Image credit: Hello Klean)

'We think of a beauty routine as something personal, yet part of it is pre-determined by the building and the city we live in,' she adds. 'That connection drew me to water and led to a design question: what could we change at the point where that water meets the person using it?'

With this in mind, the brand now launches the Skin Filter, focusing this time on the bathroom sink to offer multi-stage filtration enhanced with microbubble cleansing technology as well as intelligent water tracking.

(Image credit: Hello Klean)

The company's most advanced water filtration system yet, the Skin Filter combines three different filtration substances that come from its ongoing research into skincare and water. The Hello Klean Skin Filter includes the company's KleanShield Filtration for scale and metals (respectively, a slow-releasing, calcium-based scale inhibitor and a crystalline titanium-based medium) and Activated Carbon Fibre (reducing free chlorine). Together, this recipe helps reduce irritating build-up and minimise inflammation, and combats post-cleanse dryness and tightness.

(Image credit: Hello Klean)

The device has the sleek appearance that defines much of contemporary tech, designed to attach seamlessly to a single-lever bathroom tap, and is available in Black and Chrome. It is also equipped with HydroTrack technology for realwater-flow measuring and includes an integrated SmartRefill light to signal when it is time to replace the filter.

'Directness shapes our design language, the experience of using our products and how we work as a team,' concludes Zhang. 'A product’s purpose should be clear. Internally, we should be able to speak plainly about a problem and be adaptive to change.'

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The Hello Klean Skin Filter will be available from 1 October 2026 in Black and Chrome, RRP £130 / £104 when bought with a subscription