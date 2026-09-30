Beauty starts from water: Hello Klean introduces a water-tap filter
Hello Klean’s Skin Filter is designed to make your bathroom tap water kinder to your skin – and offers multi-stage filtration, microbubble cleansing technology and intelligent water tracking
British water filtration company Hello Klean has made it its mission to 'build beauty solutions for your water'. Founded in 2019 as a personal response to the changing experience of washing, its first product was a shower filtration device providing 'hair, body and scalp care designed to reduce the everyday impact of hard water and chlorine'.
'We tend to look for answers among the things we already know to question,' says Karlee Zhang, the brand's co-founder. 'When our hair or skin changes, we reconsider our products, our habits, ourselves. Hello Klean began by asking what we were overlooking in the conditions around us, including water.'
Hello Klean introduces the Skin Filter
'We think of a beauty routine as something personal, yet part of it is pre-determined by the building and the city we live in,' she adds. 'That connection drew me to water and led to a design question: what could we change at the point where that water meets the person using it?'
With this in mind, the brand now launches the Skin Filter, focusing this time on the bathroom sink to offer multi-stage filtration enhanced with microbubble cleansing technology as well as intelligent water tracking.
The company's most advanced water filtration system yet, the Skin Filter combines three different filtration substances that come from its ongoing research into skincare and water. The Hello Klean Skin Filter includes the company's KleanShield Filtration for scale and metals (respectively, a slow-releasing, calcium-based scale inhibitor and a crystalline titanium-based medium) and Activated Carbon Fibre (reducing free chlorine). Together, this recipe helps reduce irritating build-up and minimise inflammation, and combats post-cleanse dryness and tightness.
The device has the sleek appearance that defines much of contemporary tech, designed to attach seamlessly to a single-lever bathroom tap, and is available in Black and Chrome. It is also equipped with HydroTrack technology for realwater-flow measuring and includes an integrated SmartRefill light to signal when it is time to replace the filter.
'Directness shapes our design language, the experience of using our products and how we work as a team,' concludes Zhang. 'A product’s purpose should be clear. Internally, we should be able to speak plainly about a problem and be adaptive to change.'
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The Hello Klean Skin Filter will be available from 1 October 2026 in Black and Chrome, RRP £130 / £104 when bought with a subscription
Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.