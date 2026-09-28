Paris Fashion Week marks the culmination of a month-long season of shows, with previous stops in New York, London and Milan. Though it is by far the most substantial – and arguably, most significant – of fashion month so far, comprising a sprawling nine-day-long schedule and a line-up which includes fashion’s household names, among them Dior, Chanel, Givenchy, Louis Vuitton and Saint Laurent (there are plenty more besides).

And, while this season’s edition might lack the surge of newness which has defined recent seasons – one year ago, there were eight major creative debuts during the week, including Matthieu Blazy at Chanel and Jonathan Anderson at Dior – the week will, as ever, define the S/S 2027 season across its currently 68 shows and 33 presentations. That said, there will still be a handful of debuts, including former Burberry designer Drew Henry at Courrèges and Kai Nesselrath at Carven, who previously headed up womenswear at Saint Laurent.

Elsewhere, expect the reveal of John Galliano’s collaboration with Zara, the return of Maison Margiela and a celebration of 30 years of Acne Studios, alongside shows from emerging and established designers alike. All will make way for a no-doubt glittering finale from Nicolas Ghesquière at Louis Vuitton, who will provide this season’s final act on Tuesday evening.

Read below for all of Wallpaper’s moments to look out for at Milan Fashion Week S/S 2027.

Maison Margiela is back

Maison Margiela’s S/S 2026 collection, as featured in Wallpaper’s March 2026 Style Issue. The house will return to Paris Fashion Week this season (Image credit: Photography Marie Déhé, fashion Lune Kuipers)

Last season, Maison Margiela sat Paris Fashion Week out, choosing to show in Shanghai as part of a series of events which took place across China (these included exhibitions and immersive installations). For S/S 2027, it is back on the Paris schedule with a show late afternoon on Tuesday 9 September. It will also mark the first show from creative director Glenn Martens after the news that his S/S 2027 show for Diesel – held in Milan last week – will be his last as creative director (since his appointment at Maison Margiela, he has led both brands). This decision, he said, was to put his focus on Maison Margiela, which, alongside ready-to-wear, hosts annual ‘Artisanal’ shows – the house’s equivalent to haute couture.

Torishéju Dumi is our name to watch

Torishéju Dumi’s A/W 2026 collection, as photographed in the September 2026 Style Issue of Wallpaper*. The designer will show off-schedule on 29 September 2026 (Image credit: Photography by Dan McMahon, fashion by Lune Kuipers)

Torishéju Dumi, who won the 2025 Savoir-Faire Award at the LVMH Prize, has been one of Wallpaper’s ones to watch for some time. Her expressive collections under her eponymous label Torishéju rework the contours of historical dress, influenced by her Brazilian-Nigerian upbringing and childhood spent within the Catholic church (she also draws parallels with the likes of Yohji Yamamoto, Hussein Chalayan and Rei Kawakubo in her intriguing approach to pattern cutting and form). ‘I have always been fascinated with the otherworldly. I’m always thinking: what else is out there?’ she told Wallpaper* when we profiled the London-based designer for our September Issue. This season, she will show off-schedule on Tuesday afternoon (29 September 2026) at Salle Wagram in Paris’ 17th arrondissement.

Paris’ landmark houses will all show on-schedule

Dior’s A/W 2026 collection. The house is one of a line-up of major Paris names returning to the schedule this season (Image credit: Photo by Julien De Rosa / AFP via Getty Images)

No other city can rival the historic line-up of houses that populate the Paris Fashion Week schedule. This season is no exception, with Paris’ vaunted names – many of which are traditional haute couture houses – showing across the week. These include Chanel and Dior, arguably the city’s best-known houses, and both under relatively recent creative directors (both Matthieu Blazy and Jonathan Anderson, respectively, held their debut shows last September). As they enter their third ready-to-wear seasons, the focus will be on honing their vision for these two Parisian powerhouses (Dior will show 29 September; Chanel 5 October). The same applies to Givenchy and Celine (showing 3 October and 4 October), who are also under recently appointed creative directors Sarah Burton and Michael Rider. Elsewhere, expect shows from Louis Vuitton (6 October), Hermès (3 October) and Lanvin (2 October).

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Zara will reveal its ‘creative partnership’ with John Galliano

John Galliano, who will reveal his collaboration with Zara on 1 October, 2026 (Image credit: Szilveszter Mako)

Though his upcoming retrospective at The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute may be cancelled, John Galliano will have his moment at Paris Fashion Week with the reveal of his collaboration with Zara on October 1 (the exact timing, 10am CET). Though there has been no word as yet whether there will be an official event – whether a show or party – it will mark the first in what is expected to be an ongoing collaboration between Zara and the designer, who was formerly at Maison Margiela. In fact, details remain largely under wraps across the board; when the partnership was announced this past March, all Zara confirmed was that this was a ‘creative collaboration’ which will see him rework the Zara’s archives, ‘deconstructing and reconfiguring them into new seasonal expressions and creations’. Watch this space.

Drew Henry will debut at Courrèges

Drew Henry, the new creative director of Courrèges. He will show his first collection on the morning of 30 September (Image credit: Jan Lehner)

Courrèges will mark its latest chapter on Wednesday morning (30 September) as new creative director Drew Henry begins his tenure at the house (he succeeds Nicolas Di Felice). His first creative director role, Henry comes to Courrèges from Burberry as senior design director under Daniel Lee, having begun his career at Phoebe Philo’s Celine (he later joined her at her eponymous label, and also worked as design director for ready-to-wear under Jonathan Anderson at JW Anderson). ‘André Courrèges believed in clothes that make sense for how people live. That matters to me. I have always been drawn to work that feels modern, useful and direct,’ he said in a statement when he was appointed earlier this year. ‘I am excited to shape a vision for the House that is optimistic, clear and grounded.’

Acne Studios will celebrate 30 years

Acne Studios’ 30th anniversary campaign, starring Ellie Rowsell, photographed by Nan Goldin. They will mark the landmark this Paris Fashion Week (Image credit: Nan Goldin)

In 1996, Acne Studios began with 100 pairs of jeans, recognisable for their red stitching, that creative director Jonny Johansson and his then-collaborators distributed to their friends and creative community in Stockholm, Sweden, where the brand continues to be based. Three decades on, Acne Studios – an evolution of its original name, Acne, which stood for Ambition to Create Novel Expressions – is now one of contemporary fashion’s best-known names, showing twice-yearly as part of Paris Fashion Week. And, while 30th celebrations have spanned the whole of 2026 – including a campaign celebrating its foundational denim collection, shot by Nan Goldin (above) – the brand’s S/S 2027 show will be followed by a dinner and afterparty marking the landmark year.

Louis Vuitton will provide the week’s finale

Louis Vuitton’s A/W 2026 runway show. The house will be the week’s finale on Tuesday 6 October (Image credit: Louis Vuitton)

There are a few scheduling shifts this season, including Miu Miu moving from the final day of fashion week to Sunday afternoon (4 October). More notably, though, is Louis Vuitton’s return to being the final runway show of the season, with Nicolas Ghesquière presenting his latest womenswear collection for the house at 6.30pm on Tuesday 6 October. As yet, the show’s location is yet to be revealed, though with Tuesday lacking in other major-name brands (it will be joined on the schedule by the likes of Christopher Esber, Situationist and Litkovska), Louis Vuitton will no doubt command all of the day’s column inches.