Everything you need to know about London Fashion Week

British Fashion Council CEO Laura Weir has promised a renaissance of London Fashion Week under her leadership, wanting the city to become ‘the world’s laboratory for innovation and creative exchange’, as she told WWD earlier this year when outlining her vision for the institution. ‘If Paris is luxury and Milan is heritage, then London is creativity and innovation. It always has been. But it’s about telling that story in a more exciting way,’ she said.

Now overseeing her third edition of London Fashion Week, which begins today (17 September 2026), Weir has secured two major coups: the return of McQueen, which will show its latest collection under creative director Seán McGirr on Sunday 20 September (previously the brand has shown in Paris), and Mulberry’s first runway show since 2017, which will also mark the debut of lauded (and much beloved) Scottish designer Christopher Kane as creative director of the British heritage brand.

Though the rest of the S/S 2027 schedule feels equally upbeat: few designers have fallen away this season, while elsewhere a balance has been struck between the established (Burberry, Simone Rocha, Roksanda, Erdem and the like) and the emerging (Aaron Esh, Talia Byre, A Letter and Chopova Lowena will all show across the five-day schedule). In total, there will be 47 catwalk shows and 23 presentations, run under the banner of ‘a celebration of London fashion’.

‘This season marks an exciting moment for London Fashion Week, with the return of leading British brands alongside an exceptional new generation of creative talent,’ says Weir. ‘The schedule reflects the confidence and momentum of British fashion today, bringing together established houses, emerging designers and industry partners on a platform that continues to shape global fashion. Together, they reaffirm London's position as the global home of creativity and a catalyst for innovation, opportunity and growth.’

Read on for Wallpaper’s moments to look out for at London Fashion Week S/S 2027 (17–21 September 2026).

McQueen is back

Seán McGirr’s A/W 2026 runway show for McQueen in Paris. He will return to London this season (Image credit: McQueen)

Lee Alexander McQueen held some of his most memorable shows in London – ‘Highland Rape’ (A/W 1995) took place at the Natural History Museum, ‘Dante’ at Christ Church in Spitalfields (A/W 1996), and ‘Untitled/Golden Shower’ at a former bus depot close to Victoria station – though it would be Paris where the designer would end up presenting the majority of his collections. It has been a coup, then, for British Fashion Council CEO Laura Weir to lure the British label, which is currently led by Irish creative director Seán McGirr, back to London Fashion Week (whether this is a permanent move remains to be seen). McGirr will show his S/S 2027 collection on Sunday evening (20 September 2026) at the historic Lincoln’s Inn, one of the four barristers’ Inns in central London.

Christopher Kane will debut at Mulberry

Christopher Kane, who will make his debut as creative director of Mulberry this season (Image credit: Colin Dodgson)

There was a collective outpouring of disappointment from the British fashion industry when Scottish designer Christopher Kane announced the closure of his eponymous London-based label in June 2023 – his runway shows, which ran as part of the city’s fashion week schedule since it was launched in 2006 with his sister Tammy, were both critically lauded and beloved among fashion insiders. This season, though, Kane will make his much-anticipated fashion return at the helm of British heritage brand Mulberry, which itself hasn’t held a physical runway show since 2017. So far, there is little hint of what to expect from the show: an intriguing Instagram teaser sees a mulberry squashed on a wooden plank. It will take place on Sunday 20 September at 3pm.

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Fashion East has a new line-up

Jacek Gleba, one of the line-up for this season’s Fashion East. The designer is now in his third season as the talent incubator (Image credit: Fashion East)

Lulu Kennedy’s Truman Brewery-based talent incubator, Fashion East, has helped launch the careers of some of the industry’s biggest names: among them Jonathan Anderson, Kim Jones, Grace Wales Bonner, Martine Rose and Craig Green. Each season, Kennedy chooses three designers to show on the runway, with each typically presenting with Fashion East for three seasons. For S/S 2027 – which will take place once again at Manor Place, a space created in collaboration between Palace (Wallpaper* October issue guest editors) and Nike – the line-up includes Jacek Gleba, who is now in his third season, Traiceline Pratt’s Goyagoma, which debuted last season, and new arrival Mé Mé by designer Mé Mé Yin, a graduate of Central Saint Martins with experience at Alexander McQueen and Maison Margiela. As ever, expect bold and singular collections from the trio of designers, who will take to the runway on Friday 18 September.

Indian label Lovebirds will make its debut

Lovebirds’ Resort 2027 show. The Indian label will show at London Fashion Week for the first time this season (Image credit: Lovebirds)

This past March, Wallpaper’s Dal Chodha travelled to Geoffrey Bawa’s home in Sri Lanka to see the latest resort collection from Indian label Lovebirds, which is helmed by Amrita Khanna and Gursi Singh (based in New Delhi, it has five stores across the country). ‘The collection – full of geometric patterns, dresses with rippled folds, shoulders cut away, floral patchwork and batik prints – had all the aesthetic attitude for which the brand is loved,’ said Chodha at the time. For S/S 2027, the brand is making its London debut, showing on the morning of Monday 21 September 2026 – the same slot that fellow Indian label Raw Mango showed last season, in their own debut at London Fashion Week. ‘People have opened up to see what’s coming from South Asia and there are more voices internationally too,’ says Singh.

Watch out for A Letter

The image which featured on the invitation for A Letter’s debut runway show, which will take place on Friday 18 September 2026 (Image credit: A Letter)

Showing on the afternoon of 18 September at their Cambridge Heath studio, A Letter is one of the more intriguing young designers on the fashion week schedule this season. Previously known as Aletta, its designers Matt Empringham and Freddy Coomes bring plenty of pedigree: Empringham worked at Loewe under Jonathan Anderson, while Coomes also worked under Anderson, though at the Irish designer’s eponymous label, JW Anderson. Their work so far has mined a similar embrace of the surreal to that of their mentor: last season, at London’s White Cube Gallery, they presented a series of looks constructed from the paper used to make faux flowers. This season marks their first official runway show.

Burberry will celebrate the trench at the V&A

A pair of trench coats by Daniel Lee on display at ‘The Burberry Trench: Crafting an Icon’ at the V&A (opening 21 September) (Image credit: Burberry)

As well as showing Daniel Lee’s latest collection on Monday 21 September at an as-yet-undisclosed location, Burberry is also using fashion week to open its new exhibition at London’s V&A Museum. Titled ‘The Burberry Trench: Crafting an Icon’ (opening 21 September; free to the public), the concise exhibition offers a history of the British heritage brand’s most enduring export – from its roots on the battlefield to iterations under the house’s various creative directors, including Christopher Bailey, Riccardo Tisci and Daniel Lee. ‘The Burberry trench is a global design icon rooted in British craftsmanship and a symbol of innovation, creativity and timeless style,’ says Carly Eck, brand curator, Burberry. ‘In this special display, a myriad of objects from the brand’s archive will be publicly exhibited for the first time – from early 20th-century catalogues to a Burberry trench coat worn by fashion designer Hardy Amies. We are thrilled to partner with the V&A as a highlight of our global celebrations marking 170 years of the house.’