Claudia Schiffer creates a healthy advent calendar for Healf

Summer is only just ended but Healf is already preparing for the holidays, with its viral advent calendar launching today, 15 September.

The online wellbeing platform, known for its exacting edit of both niche and commercial brands, has packed its annual launch with 26 brands, 24 of which have full-size products. The names inside include Dr Barbara Sturm skincare, Kaicao cacao, What’s That Patch transdermal wellness patches, Humanrace skincare, Momentous supplements, AG1 pro health drink and more. All of this comes courtesy of someone who is so skilled in the practice of looking good that she’s made a career out of it: Claudia Schiffer.

The supermodel is an investor and ambassador for the platform, and consulted on the creation of the calendar, both in terms of its appearance and the products inside. Packaged in a sleek silver case, Healf’s advent calendar forgoes the chintz of traditional Christmas fare in favour of a more minimalist, design-led approach.



‘Christmas is traditionally a time of indulgence and excess, so I liked the idea of turning that concept around and having an advent calendar that promotes wellbeing habits that take you from Christmas and beyond,’ Schiffer says about the design. ‘Quite often we get to January and decide to reset. With this curation, you can discover new products to kickstart that journey early, by making small changes that can be truly beneficial in the long term.’

(Image credit: Healf)

When it comes to the products inside, Schiffer notes that Fatty 15, the omega fatty acid supplement, is one of her favourites, an essential in her morning routine. The Momentous Ashwaganda and Thorne Magnesium Glycinate are also up on the list as part of her evening wind down, and Honestly Manuka honey is a must-have when she has a sore throat.

The Healf Advent Calendar 2026 £1005 £349 SHOP NOW

When asked about the other features of her daily routine, Schiffer says: ‘Taking vitamin D3 + K2, Perfect Aminos, 15-30 minutes of deep breathing, hitting a minimum of 10,000 steps, weight training, ensuring I have at least three palm-sized portions of protein a day, and drinking around two litres of water. I also love to use my PEMF (pulsed electromagnetic field) mat whilst reading a book and wearing my Oura ring, which has taught me a lot about improving sleep – taking magnesium in the evening has made a big difference and I stop eating at 7pm.’

Those interested can find the calendar online now, but we recommend acting fast.