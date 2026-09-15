Jeremy and Cath Brown founded Feldspar, the Devon-based design studio, to create pieces they needed for their own home. Working from their workshop, a 500-year-old cider farm, they focus on creating items of longevity in the form of dainty bone china tableware, elegant homewares, Feldspar's first furniture collection (which debuted in 2025 at London Design Festival), lambswool blankets, and more. Now, they have translated their simple, cosy, and playful dimpled aesthetic into a new lighting collection.

Discover Feldspar's first lighting collection

‘Burra’, the smaller of the two new table lamps (Image credit: Courtesy of Feldspar)

‘We always wanted to be able to create anything we needed for our home, and so we've been experimenting with larger-scale items for years now – last year's furniture collection included the very biggest things we can physically fit into our kilns, [such as] the “Merrivale” side-table base. With the pendants, the main challenge was to find the balance between casting them finely to ensure the light glowed through, and ensuring they are still structurally strong,’ Cath Brown tells Wallpaper*.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Feldspar)

The collection comprises a series of four new pendants and two table lamps. What the founders loved about the fine bone china is that it seems white and opaque by day, but takes on a warming, paper-lantern glow during the evening.

The table lamps, the larger ‘Merrivale’ and smaller ‘Burra’, have a base made from fine bone china – thicker than the pendants for a sturdier result – with all made at Feldspar’s Devon studio. The table lamps’ shades come in pale-blue and grey linen, and are handmade by designer Eloise Scotland, based in Bath. Here, she uses traditional hand-stitching techniques. Clean lines are used for the construction, which means there are no requirements for any trim or tape around the edges.

Pendant lamp detail (Image credit: Courtesy of Feldspar)

Brown says, ‘The lampshades we designed with Eloise were inspired by the shape of a bowl of her Grandpa's, an avid ceramics collector, and each has a hidden cobalt-blue rib inside, a nod to the cobalt blue we use on our ceramics. The finishing touch is a hand-carved brass dimmer switch, tactile and unexpected.’

(Image credit: Courtesy of Feldspar)

The pieces are elegant, but not serious, an important combination for creating a space that feels tasteful, yet lived in. ‘We took inspiration from the rooms in our home and were inspired by shapes we like from our existing collections,’ shares Brown. ‘Our kitchen has a high ceiling, so we wanted a taller pendant to sit within the space there.’ The result was ‘Big Slim’, a tall and elegant pendant to hang above a table. Another pendant in the series, meanwhile, ‘Big Bell’, has a shade that references the ‘Merrivale’ table and lamp base, ‘echoing the curves of that graceful bell shape’.

The four pendant lamps and two table lamps from the new collection (Image credit: Courtesy of Feldspar)

Feldspar is named after the abundant mineral found in granite that gives ceramics their strength. And strong they are, as the studio is all about designing everyday functional items that are also intended to be treasured – influenced by the longevity of pieces previous generations used to own. Brown concludes, ‘Our new range is what we call the 'staples' – classic pendants and lamps in a collection of different sizes, for all eventualities. We wanted to create truly bespoke and unique objects; each is beautifully hand-crafted.'

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