Welcome to London Design Festival 2026
Returning for its 24th edition, the London Design Festival celebrates the driving forces of the city's design community. The city's creative scene is led by a set of creatives whose practices have multidisciplinarity as their driving force, as demonstrated by the four winners of the annual London Design Medals, which we look forward to celebrating as the Festival progresses.
We also can't wait to discover what Alex Tieghi-Walker creates for his second term as curator of the Brompton Design District (he gave us a sneak peek in the form of a reading list, as he prepared to curate a pop-up library dedicated to queer creativity in the city.
Emerging talent is popping up across the city in group shows and specially-curated displays, and as always, we hope to make one or two discoveries along the way.
To bring London Design Festival 2026 to life for those observing from afar, our team is on the ground over the course of the event, bringing live coverage in snippets and snapshots of our discoveries and discussions as we go.
As we wait for the Festival to kick off, browse our highlights for what to see at London Design Festival 2026
Meet the editors
Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. At Wallpaper*, she oversees design content for the as well as special editorial projects. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the Danish Design Awards among others.
Olly Mason is the Head of Interiors at Wallpaper*. Over the past decade working for us, she has frequently attended design weeks around the world, with Copenhagen’s 3 Days of Design being a regular highlight. Through these visits, Olly gains invaluable insight into furniture and global design culture, building meaningful connections with designers and brands that help shape the interiors direction of the brand and guide the creation of Wallpaper’s interiors photoshoots.
Ali Morris is a UK-based editor, writer and creative consultant specialising in design, interiors and architecture. In her 16 years as a design writer, Ali has travelled the world, crafting articles about creative projects, products, places and people.
Jamilah Rose-Roberts is Wallpaper’s Social Media Editor. Alongside shaping the brand’s social media presence, she writes about arts and design, focusing on cultural narratives, the diaspora, and contemporary practice.
The Strand welcomes Studio Saar and Atelier One as they present The Pangolin Shield
For this year’s London Design Festival Landmark Project, Studio Saar and Atelier One have created The Pangolin Shield with support from Secure. Installed on Strand Aldwych, opposite Somerset House, the work follows the movement of people and materials from India to the UK, opening up conversations around colonial legacies and ecological exploitation.
The external structure takes its form from the world’s most trafficked mammal, the pangolin, with its overlapping scales echoed in a bamboo grid shell.
Atelier One’s knowledge of bamboo construction shapes the structure, which is covered with traditional Indian police shields and woven rain shields known as knups, used by farmers in north eastern India. The use of plastic sheeting brings subtle differences in colour to each shield, which is visible across the Strand.
At the core of this installation is protection, reinforced through sustainable materials and updated techniques.
Jamilah Rose-Roberts
Dedar presents the latest collections including Vesi Liberi
Dedar kicks off the Design Centre Chelsea Harbours FOCUS/26 in their showroom, celebrating their latest collections including a full length installation of Vesi Liberi, showcasing the designs varying materiality and texture.
Dedar Showroom, Design Centre Chelsea Harbour, London SW10 0XF
Olly Mason
RUBELLI INTRODUCES KEIFFER’S ‘4’
Kieffer launches their new collection titled ‘4’ in collaboration with Formafantasma. The collection focuses on Kieffer’s identity with a series of upholstery fabrics varying in texture and materials. Patterns are used for exploration and evolution, which is at the core of the brand, where its designs stem from the fabric, not the other way around. Patterns and motifs become tools to enhance the structure, movement, and depth of the material, creating surfaces capable of interacting with both spaces and light. The colour palette remains one of the fundamental tools of this research. Natural, deep, and calibrated tones meet more intense accents - forming a beautiful and considered palette. Highlight fabric designs include Wild, Pebble Beach, Fem and Layers.
Rubelli Showroom, Design Centre Chelsea Harbour, London SW10 0XF
Olly Mason
Isabel + Helen’s Motion Sickness takes over The Conran Shop
Isabel + Helen are celebrating ten years of making things move with Motion Sickness at The Conran Shop in Sloane Square. The exhibition looks back at the duo’s experiments with materials and mechanics, driven by a sense of play and movement that has shaped their work over the years.
The exhibition features a selection of earlier prototypes including the Wallpaper asterisk used for our previous Design awards, bringing both heir thought process and reasoning to into full view. Each work shows a display of how Isabel + Helen test an idea and gradually set it in motion, often using the simplest of materials.
Included in the exhibition are limited edition prints and lamps available to purchase, with displays from visual projects with Burberry, Cartier and more…
16 Sloane Square, London SW1W 8ER
Jamilah Rose-Roberts
News from Coal Office
It is now a Wallpaper* tradition to pop by Tom Dixon's Coal Office at the start of London Design Festival. As usual, the British designer/entrepreneur welcomes us with coffee, a mix of stories from what he's been up to, and an overview of the new launches. 'We've gone multifunctional,' he declares as he shows us his new cast iron collection of accessories that serve a variety of purposes: bowls become trivets, a shoe-shaped doorstopper is also a vase, a hand-shaped phone stand gives a mildly inappropriate gesture - you get the vibe.
Among his new lighting launches are a copper interpretation of some of his classic designs, a series of Cone lamps that come together through magnets, and a lot of deliciously-coloured upholstery. On view is also his recent collaboration with Vispring, taking his boldness to the bedroom.
The Coal Office, 1 Bagley Walk, London N1C 4PQ