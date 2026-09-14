Welcome to London Design Festival 2026

Returning for its 24th edition, the London Design Festival celebrates the driving forces of the city's design community. The city's creative scene is led by a set of creatives whose practices have multidisciplinarity as their driving force, as demonstrated by the four winners of the annual London Design Medals, which we look forward to celebrating as the Festival progresses.

We also can't wait to discover what Alex Tieghi-Walker creates for his second term as curator of the Brompton Design District (he gave us a sneak peek in the form of a reading list, as he prepared to curate a pop-up library dedicated to queer creativity in the city.

Emerging talent is popping up across the city in group shows and specially-curated displays, and as always, we hope to make one or two discoveries along the way.

To bring London Design Festival 2026 to life for those observing from afar, our team is on the ground over the course of the event, bringing live coverage in snippets and snapshots of our discoveries and discussions as we go.

As we wait for the Festival to kick off, browse our highlights for what to see at London Design Festival 2026

Meet the editors

Rosa Bertoli Global Design Director Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. At Wallpaper*, she oversees design content for the as well as special editorial projects. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the Danish Design Awards among others.

Olly Mason Head of Interiors Olly Mason is the Head of Interiors at Wallpaper*. Over the past decade working for us, she has frequently attended design weeks around the world, with Copenhagen’s 3 Days of Design being a regular highlight. Through these visits, Olly gains invaluable insight into furniture and global design culture, building meaningful connections with designers and brands that help shape the interiors direction of the brand and guide the creation of Wallpaper’s interiors photoshoots.

Ali Morris Design Writer Ali Morris is a UK-based editor, writer and creative consultant specialising in design, interiors and architecture. In her 16 years as a design writer, Ali has travelled the world, crafting articles about creative projects, products, places and people.