For its latest collaboration, Rimowa partnered with artist favourite Faber Castell on an Artist Case that honours the German luggage brand's history of supporting artists and creatives.

Since its founding in 1898, Rimowa has been known for its grooved cases, featuring an impossible to miss aluminium aesthetic that has become a signature of the German luggage maison. Through artist collaborations and partnerships with institutions (most recently, Museum Ludwig, with which it created a series of artist stickers that offer a new creative dimension to the traditional luggage sticker), it has been able to expand its universe and place itself at the centre of artistic invention. Meanwhile, its annual design prize has been instrumental in supporting and fostering a new generation of creative thinkers through mentorship and exposure to the industry.

Rimowa x Faber-Castell Artist Case launches

Rimowa x Faber-Castell Artist Case £2180 SHOP NOW

Ninth-generation family-owned Faber Castell was founded in 1761, and its precisely engineered writing instruments have been a staple of creatives' desks globally throughout this time. The Artist Case honours this legacy, featuring Rimowa's distinctive grooved aluminium shell containing every artist's staple imaginable.

(Image credit: Courtesy Rimowa)

The complete set of drawing instruments (all made in Germany) are conceived to support the artistic process from sketch to colour: the case includes a series of grooved 2B graphite pencils inspired by Rimowa's grooved aluminium motif, 120 Polychromos colour pencils, as well as specially-created Rimowa platinum plated sharpener and eraser.

The practical object opens to reveal a two-tiered system to display the pencils, and features a leather handle for smooth carrying.

(Image credit: Courtesy Rimowa)

With this collaboration, Rimowa once again affirms its ongoing participation into wider creative conversations, and its growing role as a key figure of today's culture and design.

(Image credit: Courtesy Rimowa)

(Image credit: Courtesy Rimowa)

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