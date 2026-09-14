Rimowa partners with Faber Castell on an case that is an artist's dream
Discover the Rimowa x Faber Castell Artist Case, featuring specially-designed pencils and tools, and 120 Polychromos colour pencils
For its latest collaboration, Rimowa partnered with artist favourite Faber Castell on an Artist Case that honours the German luggage brand's history of supporting artists and creatives.
Since its founding in 1898, Rimowa has been known for its grooved cases, featuring an impossible to miss aluminium aesthetic that has become a signature of the German luggage maison. Through artist collaborations and partnerships with institutions (most recently, Museum Ludwig, with which it created a series of artist stickers that offer a new creative dimension to the traditional luggage sticker), it has been able to expand its universe and place itself at the centre of artistic invention. Meanwhile, its annual design prize has been instrumental in supporting and fostering a new generation of creative thinkers through mentorship and exposure to the industry.
Rimowa x Faber-Castell Artist Case launches
Ninth-generation family-owned Faber Castell was founded in 1761, and its precisely engineered writing instruments have been a staple of creatives' desks globally throughout this time. The Artist Case honours this legacy, featuring Rimowa's distinctive grooved aluminium shell containing every artist's staple imaginable.
The complete set of drawing instruments (all made in Germany) are conceived to support the artistic process from sketch to colour: the case includes a series of grooved 2B graphite pencils inspired by Rimowa's grooved aluminium motif, 120 Polychromos colour pencils, as well as specially-created Rimowa platinum plated sharpener and eraser.
The practical object opens to reveal a two-tiered system to display the pencils, and features a leather handle for smooth carrying.
With this collaboration, Rimowa once again affirms its ongoing participation into wider creative conversations, and its growing role as a key figure of today's culture and design.
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Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.