An ivory trunk cinched with navy and cobalt straps, its shell crowded with old airline stickers. An orange case bearing a jumble of destination labels. A powder-blue suitcase with coral corners and wheels. Together, they form Globe-Trotter’s second Renewed Collection (available 3pm BST today, 27 August).

Globe-Trotter makes a case for luggage with a past

(Image credit: Courtesy of Globe-Trotter)

This is the latest release under The Restoration Edit, the British brand’s programme for returning used cases to service. Its first drop sold out shortly after launch. For round two, another selection has passed through Globe-Trotter’s Hertfordshire workshop, where artisans have repaired each piece by hand. Handles, locks and structural elements are brought back into working order, while scuffs, softened leather and fading labels are left intact.

The cases’ survival owes much to the original construction. Globe-Trotter has made its cases from vulcanised fibreboard since its foundation in 1897, reinforcing them with vegetable-tanned leather and assembling them by hand. Its Hertfordshire production still employs manufacturing methods and machinery dating to the Victorian era. Restoration belongs to that same system: the shell can be repaired, components replaced, and the object sent back into use.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Globe-Trotter)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Globe-Trotter)

The visual friction is, arguably, the collection’s draw. Fresh straps sit against mottled corners; restored fittings share space with decals collected in transit. The colour combinations can be eccentric: blush-pink belts cross cream fibreboard, a green-handled wardrobe trunk opens onto dense florals, and coral corners punctuate a powder-blue shell. Each suitcase retains Globe-Trotter’s character, with colours and wear that exist as a one-off combination.

Later in 2026, Globe-Trotter will follow the Renewed Collection with The Archive, a second strand of the project built around historic cases drawn from the company’s own holdings. Each will be restored individually and presented as a collectable work.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Globe-Trotter)

The second drop of The Renewed Collection launches exclusively at globe-trotter.com at 3 pm BST today (27 August 2026).

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