Grey is the universal colour of the corporate office. Versatile as a base, it can still feel uninspired when allowed to dominate. This raises the question: ‘What if a workspace felt like a second home?’ Maslow’s newest members’ house provides a welcome answer.

Step inside Maslow’s Kensington

(Image credit: Courtesy of Maslow's Kensington)

A stone’s throw from High Street Kensington Underground station in London, Maslow’s occupies a grand mid-20th-century art deco building. Oversized entrance doors open into a soaring reception hall, where a turn to the right reveals the members’ club entrance – a discreet counterpoint to the scale of the foyer.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Maslow's Kensington)

The group’s third club, following Mortimer House in Fitzrovia and 1 Warwick in Soho, Maslow’s Kensington’s defining feature is the integration of wellbeing into the working day – a principle that runs throughout the building.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Maslow's Kensington)

On the ground floor, wellness-focused café Oria is divided into a casual dining room and a lounge for lingering over matcha or coffee. Designed to support energy and concentration, the menu prioritises unprocessed ingredients and contains no refined sugar. Our picks are the coconut matcha and the green-vegetable spelt pasta with pesto.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Maslow's Kensington)

To the left of reception, a sculptural staircase rises past a mezzanine changing room stocked with amenities before reaching the main first-floor workspace. Large communal desks, sofas and armchairs provide numerous places to settle in for the day, with power points throughout. Warm timber joinery traces an oval ‘running track’ through the interior, organising the route between private phone booths, meeting rooms and expansive offices available to external companies.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Maslow's Kensington)

At the rear of the first floor, the members-only gym is equipped with Technogym apparatus and a customised Paragon x Gym80 strength-training line. An adjoining movement studio houses Balanced Body reformers. Performance diagnostics include Technogym Checkup and InBody assessments, which measure factors such as mobility, balance and cognitive performance to help members understand their ‘wellness age’.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Maslow's Kensington)

Mehrai Design led the interiors, with art curation and styling by Studio Mercy. Psychology and neuroaesthetics informed the sensory scheme, from planting to tactile cord seating and patterned upholstery. The experience extends to scent, giving the club the atmosphere of a luxury hotel, while a gentle soundscape and warm lighting create an environment conducive to both concentration and relaxation.

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(Image credit: Courtesy of Maslow's Kensington)

‘We created Maslow’s Kensington in response to a shift we’re seeing in how people want to work and live,’ says Guy Ivesha, founder and CEO of Maslow’s. ‘Too often, wellbeing exists separately from the working day, something people try to fit in before work, during lunch or afterwards. We wanted to challenge that model and create a place where movement, nutrition, connection and thoughtful design are built into everyday routines. Every element has been carefully considered to help people feel better, work better and get more out of their day.’

(Image credit: Courtesy of Maslow's Kensington)

Memberships start at £300. Find out more via maslows.com