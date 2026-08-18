Merit Beauty is making its hospitality debut with The Ritz-Carlton, introducing beauty carts, in-room kits and a fragrance-paired martini at seven North American hotels. The collaboration will run throughout summer and early autumn at Ritz-Carlton properties in Toronto, Santa Barbara, Dallas, Washington DC, Naples, Los Angeles and New York, NoMad.

Beauty is now on The Ritz-Carlton’s room-service menu

(Image credit: Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton)

Products are now appearing throughout the guest experience, from in-room dining to turndown and the bar. At selected hotels, Club Level guests will find a co-branded beauty cart stocked with complimentary Merit essentials: Great Skin Serum, a lightweight bi-phase formula that hydrates and brightens; Great Skin Double Cleanse, which removes make-up and gently exfoliates in one step; Clean Volume Mascara, offering buildable volume designed to last up to 16 hours; and the bestselling Flush Balm in Postmodern, a deep pink-brown shade. Merit Beauty educators will also visit selected properties to offer personalised product guidance.

The room-service menu provides another route into the collection. Guests can order beauty bundles housed in a custom canvas pouch, bringing Merit’s pared-back approach to getting ready into the bedroom. Come evening, co-branded chocolates and skincare samples may arrive at turndown, while participating bars will serve a ‘Minimalist Martini’ alongside a sample of the brand’s Retrospect fragrance.

(Image credit: Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton)

A limited-edition travel kit combines the same four essentials in a co-branded pouch with an exclusive keychain, available in-room and online. ‘Merit creates products that are meant to live with you, especially when you’re on the go,’ says chief marketing officer Aila Morin. For the brand, hospitality felt like ‘a natural step.’

meritbeauty.com, ritzcarlton.com