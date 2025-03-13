Korean Air reveals sleek rebrand in first overhaul since 1984
Korean Air’s new identity sheds excess detail to create a bold, minimalist identity fit for its global ambition
Following its acquisition of two-thirds of Asiana, Korean Air has unveiled a major brand makeover, the first since 1984 and the second in its 55-year history. The refresh embraces a clean, modern aesthetic, emphasising the airline’s signature blue spectrum as its most distinctive visual element.
All about Korean air’s new identity
Korean Air enlisted global creative consultancy Lippincott to spearhead the redesign, a key part of its strategy to position both the airline and Seoul as global aviation hubs. The redesigned aircraft now feature a matte blue body, complemented by a navy fuselage logotype that reads ‘Korean’. By omitting ‘Air’, the airline aims for a sleeker, more refined look while reinforcing its national identity.
On the tail, the traditionally red-and-blue Taegeuk symbol – representing the balance of natural forces, as seen on South Korea’s flag – goes monochromic. The update, states the airline, seeks to capture the elegance and dynamism of Sangmo Nori, a Korean dance symbolising prosperity and abundance.
The new branding extends across physical and digital touchpoints, including redesigned economy and business-class cabin interiors by PriestmanGoode (also behind designs for Finnair Business Class and Lufthansa First Class Suites in recent years), updated livery, refreshed check-in areas, printed materials, and an overhauled website. Seats and boarding passes will now showcase a Jogakbo-inspired patchwork design. Additionally, the airline has partnered with chef Seakyeong Kim to revamp its in-flight menu.
‘Our cross-functional global team has worked closely with the Korean Air team to honour the brand’s rich history and heritage while also creating a bold reinterpretation for the future,’ says Lippincott CEO Michael D’Esopo.
Although the airline’s existing A380s will continue flying for at least another year, newly designed planes and liveries have already begun rolling out this month.
Sofia de la Cruz is the Travel Editor at Wallpaper*. Before joining the team in 2023, she worked for Hypebae and Hypebeast UK, where she focused on the intersection of art, fashion, and culture. Additionally, she contributed to Futurevvorld by covering a variety of sustainability topics.
