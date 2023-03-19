Lufthansa offers double bedrooms in the sky, courtesy of PriestmanGoode
New Lufthansa First Class Suites offer more space and comfort than ever before, from ultra-wide seats to the ultimate product for privacy-seeking passengers: a full-sized double bed in a self-contained room
Award-winning design agency PriestmanGoode has an extensive travel portfolio. The London-based studio’s most recent debut is the Lufthansa First Class Suite and expansive double ‘Suite Plus’, designed for German carrier, part of the airline’s ongoing overhaul (see also the new Business Class by Pearson Lloyd).
The new Suite brings first class aboard the twin-engined long-range Airbus A350 for the first time, while the Suite Plus is Lufthansa’s first-ever foray into this ultra-luxury slice of the sky. PriestmanGoode has worked with Lufthansa for nearly a quarter of century, completing 25 projects for the airline. Never before has it been able to create such a spectacular space as the Suite Plus.
Lufthansa First Class Suite and Suite Plus
Located in the centre of the A350’s wide cabin, the Suite Plus is designed for couples or single travellers who want the benefit of extra space. ‘Every aspect has been designed and developed from ground up,’ says Daniel MacInnes, director of PriestmanGoode. ‘The design language not only speaks of the future direction of the Lufthansa brand, it’s a signature project that is packed with features that will attract passengers that appreciate the level of comfort they expect to find at home or in the most premium vehicle brand.’
The Suite Plus includes a bench seat paired with a separate seating area and a large flatscreen television. The seating transforms into a double bed, with sliding slatted screens for privacy, as well as ceiling-high walls, effectively creating a completely private space. The large table makes mealtimes more of an occasion, giving two passengers a chance to sample the new gourmet menu without having to constantly juggle dishes and glasses.
The ‘standard’ Suites don’t skimp on space either. Each individual seat is nearly a metre wide and can be heated or cooled, and the Suite storage includes a full wardrobe. Other touches include the ability to plug your own device into the aircraft’s entertainment system, and the on-demand menu. With the Suite sharing the same aesthetic and careful material choices as the Suite Plus, PriestmanGoode have set new standards for aviation architecture.
