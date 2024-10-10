The coolest design-led coffee shops in Seoul

Seoul has a dynamic coffee culture – with more cafés per capita than any other city in the world – consisting of international chains, local chains, themed cafés and a growing number of quality independents. There are thousands of options to choose from but the following selection of six design-led cafés are separated from the ordinary or common.

Six design-led coffee shops in Seoul

Anthracite Hannam

Anthracite Coffee Roasters (Image credit: Courtesy of Anthracite Coffee Roasters)

Anthracite Coffee Roasters, nestled in Hannam-dong, was designed in collaboration with BAU architects and comprises three floors featuring a rather intense and exposed concrete aesthetic. A brutalist haven, the first floor, which contains a coffee bar and roastery, features a bar made of used Euro Form, a material typically used in building construction to form cement. The second floor offers a prominent island garden and a long communal table with benches, while the third floor contains an eclectic mix of tables and chairs and an open baking kitchen, also clad in used Euro Form.

Those who visit this intriguing café can enjoy the aromas and tastes of freshly roasted coffee on the front terrace with benches and colourful stools or inside, on either the second or third floors where large square windows offer picturesque city views.

Anthracite Hannam is located at 240 Itaewon-ro, Yongsan District, @anthracite_coffee_roasters

Coffee Nap Roasters

Coffee Nap Roasters (Image credit: Courtesy of Coffee Nap Roasters)

Coffee Nap Roasters selected Design Studio MAOOM to design its award-winning space, which heralds a hill made of 7,000 bricks for people to sit and enjoy coffee. The unique space shares a strong connection with nature, with its ceiling allowing sunlight and moonlight to come through. The coffee bar itself is lit at night, becoming a shiny stage resembling the moon in the night sky.

Coffee Nap Roasters offers coffee, espresso and pastries and is located on a triangular corner in Yeonnam-dong. The café, notes founder and owner Jinho Lee, ‘brightens up the area and will continue to show its unique beauty with only the simplest tones and textures even after a long time passes’.

Coffee Nap Roasters is located at 70 Seongmisan-ro 27-gil, Mapo-gu, @coffeenap_roasters

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Foreplan Café

Foreplan Café (Image credit: Photography by Budify)

Foreplan Café, which lies hidden at the end of an alley in Seongsu-dong, near Ttukseom Station, was started by a group of architects; its design perfectly reflects the ambience of an architectural office. Near the entrance, visitors can flip wooden boxes to create letters – a playful endeavour for children young and old. Inside, displays of sketches and models, tables lined with cutting mats and yellow trace, open shelving displaying books and magazines, drawing drawers and wooden cardboard boxes lining the sides of walls colour the space.

Offerings comprise a brunch menu along with a wide selection of beverages including coffee and espresso drinks. However, those looking for something beyond the usual latte might try the signature Macadamia Cream Latte, topped with a thick layer of smooth cream and a sprinkle of crushed macadamia nuts.

Foreplan Café is located at 30-11 Wangsimni-ro 14-gil, Seongdong-gu, @foreplan_official

Perception Café

Perception Café (Image credit: Courtesy of Perception Café)

Perception is situated in the Hapjeong neighbourhood: an area that has become popular for cafés due to its proximity to several major universities including Hongik University – a prestigious art school. The spot is known for its striking ceiling – a flowing structure consisting of curved wooden slats, which architect and designer Jung Hae Jun-Feelament dubbed ‘The Shading Tree’.

Perception offers a range of coffee options and espresso-based drinks, including the usual cappuccinos, lattes and flat whites. In addition, they are known for several signature drinks with creative names: Atmosphere of the Place, an ice-crème latte; Temperature in the Day, a mocha-crème latte; and Memory of the Moment, an espresso with a blend of sweet cream and pink salt.

Perception Café is located at 16 Eoulmadang-ro 1-gil, Hapdžong-dong, Mapo-gu, @perception.coffee

Pont Coffee

Pont Coffee Mullae (Image credit: Photography by Mullae)

Pont Coffee is located in Mullae-dong – one of the oldest industrial areas in the city, with many of the former factory buildings being turned into artist workshops and galleries. The café serves coffee/espresso and baked goods in an old red brick building that formerly housed five separate ironwork factories.

Studio Stof was selected to design the space for its adaptive reuse as a café. The architects maintained the distinct shell while inserting modern elements – a wonderful combination of old and new. The original rough and raw ceiling was partially exposed to create added height and depth to the space and to allow sunlight to enter through various types of windows. The orange-toned interior consists of various materials including plywood, terracotta tiles, and plaster walls and symbolizes the bright and warm service that customers receive.

Pont Coffee is located at 6 Gyeongin-ro 77-ga-gil, Yeongdeungpo-gu, @pont_official_

Seoul Coffee Ikseon

Seoul Coffee Ikseon (Image credit: Courtesy of Seoul Coffee Ikseon)

Seoul Coffee Ikseon is housed in an old traditional Korean house (hanok), among the small alleys in Ikseon-dong. Local architectural firm Labotory preserved the traditional features of the original building, including sections of the roof, beams and the entrance's thick wooden door, while adding modern elements, such as brass accents, glass blocks and a horizontally shaped light-box exterior sign.

The café design possesses a humble desire to preserve the unique culture of the city and reminds visitors of the comfort that familiar things provide. Visitors can expect a traditional coffee and espresso menu, but also delicacies like Angbutter Bread, Injeolmi Tiramisu, Sobok and Vienna Milk Tea.

Seoul Coffee Ikseon is located at 166-31 Ikseon-dong, Jongno District, @seoulcoffee1945