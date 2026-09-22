Pat McGrath partners with Pandora for a beauty-inspired jewellery collection

For makeup artist Pat McGrath, collaborating with jewellery brand, Pandora was an easy decision to make.

‘We share this belief that creativity and self-expression should be something everyone can participate in,’ she says, on why the partnership felt like a natural one. ‘I have spent my career taking colour, texture and adornment and transforming them in unexpected ways, and jewellery oﬀers that same freedom. I loved the idea of creating beautifully crafted pieces that people could collect, layer and make completely their own. Luxury to me has never simply been about exclusivity. It is about artistry, emotion and the pleasure something gives you.’

(Image credit: Pandora x Pat McGrath)

(Image credit: Pandora x Pat McGrath)

The collection sits at the intersection of beauty and jewellery, encompassing 17 charms and rings in familiar motifs, from lipsticks to hearts, glossy lips and tubes of make-up.

(Image credit: Pandora x Pat McGrath)

It is a personal curation for McGrath, who draws from her own visual language for the symbols she has chosen. ‘Lips and lipstick have been part of my visual language for decades, and then there are crystals, hearts, colour and the words and mantras that have grown around my work. But I didn't want simply to miniaturise beauty products and call them jewellery. The excitement was in taking these familiar symbols and transforming them through Pandora's craftsmanship so that they became objects with their own character and meaning. Then the wearer gets to decide what each one means to them.’

(Image credit: Pandora x Pat McGrath)

The collection is designed to be layered, mixed up and worn in a clash of metals and styles. ‘Nothing should feel too precious to play with,’ McGrath adds. ‘Beauty has always been joyful for me. Even when I am creating something incredibly precise or dramatic, there is experimentation and play behind it. I wanted the jewellery to have that same energy. The majorness begins when someone takes what we created and wears it in a way we never imagined.’

The collection is released on October 8th globally, across Pandora stores and at pandora.net, with prices ranging from €39 to €199