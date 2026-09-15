L’Objet and Jessica McCormack’s new tableware is inspired by ocean treasures
The homeware brand and the jewellery designer create shell-inspired tableware and cutlery with oceans of style
Venture into any one of L’Objet’s boutiques in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés neighbourhood in Paris, or on London’s Sloane Street, and you’ll feel transplanted into a jewel-like cove adorned with treasures – in this case, elegant homeware, fragrances and decor. Now this treasure box of curiosities has expanded, thanks to the brand’s latest collaboration, with jewellery designer Jessica McCormack.
Discover the L'Objet x Jessica McCormack collection
L’Objet founder Elad Yifrach and McCormack have long admired each other's work from a distance, and finally met through mutual friends and collaborators, the Haas Brothers. ‘Jessica and I talked, on and off, about working together, but it wasn't until one of our launches in London that it actually took shape,’ says Yifrach. ‘She showed up with a set of drawings, put them in my hands, and that was it. That's how it started.’
Both designers are deeply influenced by the sea – as evident in McCormack’s 2023 ‘Beaches’ collection and L’Objet’s shell-inspired vessels. For the new collection, techniques used in jewellery making, such as hand-sculpting and fine metalwork, are translated to porcelain and metal objects.
‘Jewellery techniques have always been part of our design language, part of our craftsmanship – but it's a different thing entirely to explore them alongside a master jeweller like Jessica,’ Yifrach tells Wallpaper*. ‘She brings a completely different set of eyes to the table, a different way of thinking, and it pushes you to pay attention to the smallest details. That's what sets this collection apart.’
The debut collection comprises art de la table and singular vanity pieces. A highlight to note is L’Objet’s first-ever cutlery set. There are also festive serving pieces – champagne and ice buckets, platters, and a sculptural caviar dish. A recurring twisted cord motif nods to shells and maritime ropes. The pieces are rendered in fine bisque porcelain with hand-painted 24ct gold details.
Says Yifrach, ‘The Mediterranean Sea has always been a source of inspiration for me and part of L’Objet’s DNA. What excites me is taking something that feels simple, almost obvious, and bringing it to life with real precision and an iconic sensibility, the kind that only comes from true mastercraft.’
L'Objet x Jessica McCormack collection is now available via uk.l-objet.com
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Tianna Williams is Wallpaper’s staff writer. When she isn’t writing extensively across varying content pillars, ranging from design and architecture to travel and art, she also helps put together the daily newsletter. She enjoys speaking to emerging artists, designers and architects, writing about gorgeously designed houses and restaurants, and day-dreaming about her next travel destination.