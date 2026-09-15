Venture into any one of L’Objet’s boutiques in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés neighbourhood in Paris, or on London’s Sloane Street, and you’ll feel transplanted into a jewel-like cove adorned with treasures – in this case, elegant homeware, fragrances and decor. Now this treasure box of curiosities has expanded, thanks to the brand’s latest collaboration, with jewellery designer Jessica McCormack.

Discover the L'Objet x Jessica McCormack collection

L'Objet Jessica McCormack Limited Edition Shell Flatware Coffret, 30-Piece (set of 6), Gold £1750 SHOP NOW

L’Objet founder Elad Yifrach and McCormack have long admired each other's work from a distance, and finally met through mutual friends and collaborators, the Haas Brothers. ‘Jessica and I talked, on and off, about working together, but it wasn't until one of our launches in London that it actually took shape,’ says Yifrach. ‘She showed up with a set of drawings, put them in my hands, and that was it. That's how it started.’

L'Objet Jessica McCormack Shell Napkin Rings, Gold (set of 4) £135 SHOP NOW

Both designers are deeply influenced by the sea – as evident in McCormack’s 2023 ‘Beaches’ collection and L’Objet’s shell-inspired vessels. For the new collection, techniques used in jewellery making, such as hand-sculpting and fine metalwork, are translated to porcelain and metal objects.

L'Objet Jessica McCormack Shell Serving Set, Gold (2-Piece Set) £250 SHOP NOW L'Objet Jessica Mccormack Corde Vanity Mirror £565 SHOP NOW

‘Jewellery techniques have always been part of our design language, part of our craftsmanship – but it's a different thing entirely to explore them alongside a master jeweller like Jessica,’ Yifrach tells Wallpaper*. ‘She brings a completely different set of eyes to the table, a different way of thinking, and it pushes you to pay attention to the smallest details. That's what sets this collection apart.’

L'Objet Jessica Mccormack Corde Champagne Cooler £700 SHOP NOW

The debut collection comprises art de la table and singular vanity pieces. A highlight to note is L’Objet’s first-ever cutlery set. There are also festive serving pieces – champagne and ice buckets, platters, and a sculptural caviar dish. A recurring twisted cord motif nods to shells and maritime ropes. The pieces are rendered in fine bisque porcelain with hand-painted 24ct gold details.

L'Objet Jessica McCormack Shell Bowl, Gold, Medium £315 SHOP NOW

Says Yifrach, ‘The Mediterranean Sea has always been a source of inspiration for me and part of L’Objet’s DNA. What excites me is taking something that feels simple, almost obvious, and bringing it to life with real precision and an iconic sensibility, the kind that only comes from true mastercraft.’

L'Objet x Jessica McCormack collection is now available via uk.l-objet.com