What’s new in roaming homes big and small from the 2026 Düsseldorf Caravan Salon

Düsseldorf’s Caravan Salon is one of the RV industry’s biggest trade shows, a chance for innovation to shine in a sector driven by aspiration, technology and the romance of the unencumbered road trip. This year, there were some clear universal trends.

Off roading was the order of the day, with several key players offering up spacious campers on heavy-duty 4x4 chassis, while new materials and new form factors also got a look in. Here are nine of our favourite new homes from home revealed at the 2026 show.

Reisemobile ATventure 1070

Reisemobile ATventure 1070 (Image credit: Reisemobile)

We start with road-going titan, the ATventure 1070 by German manufacturer Reisemobile. Based on the Mercedes-Benz Actros HGV platform, the 1070 is the largest of Reisemobile’s three ATventure models, measuring in at a mighty 10.7m long by 2.5m. All of this onboard space is dedicated to luxury for two, rather than rugged overland capabilities for a large family.

Reisemobile ATventure 1070 layout (Image credit: Reisemobile)

A slider expands the kitchen/dining area in the centre of the truck, while the mid-section is taken up by a spa-like bathroom, with the double bedroom at the rear. Uniquely, this is also the location of a staircase to the upper deck, a lightweight demountable structure that adds a private terrace on the roof.

ATventure-Reisemobile.de, @ATventure_Reisemobile

Dethleffs c.core concept

Dethleffs c.core concept camper van (Image credit: Dethleffs)

This VW Crafter-based concept camper was created by German manufacturer Dethleffs as an experimental platform for future material and feature research. For a start, the camper body is made of a new lightweight material called Necto, derived from bonded aluminium sheets for stability and strength and excellent insulation values. It’s also flexible, allowing the c.core to be slightly more aerodynamic than the usual brick-shaped RV.

Flush windows and doors give the c.core a stealthy, futuristic feel, while the internal skylights come from the marine industry. Not only is the aluminium light but it also vastly improves the camper’s total recyclability, as does the use of recycled PET (polyethylene terephthalate). An expandable photovoltaic array on the roof helps top up the battery and doubles up as an awning. Other innovations include a pressurized water filtration system.

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Inside, the c.core offers a restrained, tasteful palette – not always a given in this industry – and a flexibly arranged lounge to maximise space both at camp and on the move. Space saving features like an ultra-short-throw projector, sliding kitchen worktop and in-built outdoor kitchen also add to the mix of function and practicality. The c.core also includes fixed two berth bunk at the rear with a shower room opposite the kitchen.

Dethleffs.de, @Dethleffs_official

Beauer X6

Beauer X6 expandable caravan (Image credit: Beauer)

French caravan manufacturer Beauer specialises in sliding mechanisms that double or treble available floor space once camp has been struck. Their newest model, the X6, was shown in prototype form at Düsseldorf. Unlike the familiar X3, with its circular, shell-like form, the X6 is a more conventionally boxy caravan, with a single slider that effectively doubles the space to create a 3.6m wide camping space.

Beauer X6 layouts (Image credit: Beauer)

The main module houses the kitchen, living room and bathroom, complete slide-out terrace and awning. Around the back, the lightweight sliding module, provides generous space for a double bed and a pair of bunks. The company also showed its new double slider X8 model at Düsseldorf.

Beauer X6, from €74,990, Beauer.fr, @Beauerx

Bürstner Habiton 6.1

Bürstner Habiton 6.1 camper van (Image credit: Bürstner)

The new Habiton 6.1 from Bürstner is a two- or four-person camper based on the tried and tested Mercedes-Benz Sprinter platform. Designed for go-anywhere self-sufficiency, the raised 4x4 chassis has impressive off-road capabilities, whilst interior space is subtly improved by the expanded side pod that gives you space for your feet in the transversely positioned bed.

In addition, the mattress in the pop-up is heated for cold winter nights, while an optional large capacity battery helps expand the 6.1’s off-grid endurance.

Bürstner Habiton 6.1, €78,999, Buerstner.com, @Buerstner

VW California Beach inflatables and ID. California Cruise

VW California Beach x Stuff Bubble (Image credit: Volkswagen)

Think camper and most uninitiated folk think Volkswagen. The company continues to bolster its reputation as a supplier of well thought out, premium small campers with two world premieres at Caravan Salon 2026. The first is a conceptual furniture set for the new California Beach. Developed in collaboration with camping inflatables specialists Stuff Bubble, the Beach was shown with two modular interior concepts, an inflatable kitchen and bed system.

Both components mark a new direction in camper interiors, away from rigid fixed structures and towards a more flexible architecture inspired by contemporary inflatable tent design. Not only do they allow the California Beach to be used as a regular vehicle most of the time, the modules take just minutes to install and cut down on excessive weigh – the kitchen comes in at 10kg, the double bed just 12kg.

The inflatable ideas were joined by a long-awaited member of the California family, the all-electric ID. California Cruise. Based on the well-established ID. Buzz, it’s the first in a series of EV campervans that’ll be introduced by VW’s commercial arm from 2027 onwards.

Volkswagen-nutzfahrzeuge.de, StuffBubble.com, @StuffBubble_original

Norantz IPAR 4

Norantz IPAR 4 4x4 camper van (Image credit: Norantz)

Mining a similar seam to the Habiton 6.1, Norantz’s IPAR 4 is a go-anywhere machine that uses either a Mercedes or MAN chassis to deliver a robust off-roader. The 4-berth model includes a fixed roof extender and the IPAR is also available as the 2+2 pop-up and the pop-up-less IPAR 2. There’s a welcome on quality fixtures and fittings, plenty of storage and extras like a snorkel exhaust for fording rivers.

Norantz IPAR 2+2 4x4 camper van (Image credit: Norantz)

Norantz.com, @Norantz

Westfalia Columbus Liner

Westfalia Columbus Liner camper van (Image credit: Westfalia)

The Fiat-based Columbus Liner from industry stalwart Westfalia has one unique trip up its sleeve. Available with 2-4 berths, the 6.36m camper includes a permanent King size bed in the rear, a convertible double in the front and an optional SkyLounge pop-up, complete with terrace and, should you so desire, espresso machine.

Westfalia Columbus Liner, from €83,900, Westfalia-mobil.com, @Westfalia.fr

Rapido V64

Rapido V64 camper van (Image credit: Rapido)

Another compact motorhome that manages to squeeze more space out of a Ducato, the V64 from Rapido incorporates a fixed central rear bed and WC/shower unit, with a single berth space up front in the cab. A clever sliding mechanism stashes the dining table within the kitchen units when not in use and the seating area is positioned alongside the sliding door for al fresco dining.

Rapido-Motorhome.co.uk, @Rapido.campingcar

Adria Supertwin 4x4

Adria Supertwin 4x4 camper van (Image credit: Adria)

Finally, another rugged machine that blends campervan scale with explorer truck ability. The Supertwin 4x4 is the most advanced variant of Adria’s Mercedes-based camper, also available without the raised ride height and additional pop-up sleeping area. A large front skylight brings daylight into the interior, while timber veneer trim options create a warm and welcoming ambience.

Adria Supertwin 4x4 600, from €128,299, De.Adria-Mobil.com, @AdriaMobil