Aston Martin’s foray into high-powered two-wheeled machines has been rumbling on for many years. A partnership with Brough Superior was first announced way back in 2019 with the track-only AMB 001, followed by the AMB 001 Pro superbike in 2022. Along the way, the motorbike has also manifested into a collaboration with Richard Mille, but at no point have the fruits of the partnership with the heritage biking brand resulted in a road-legal product.

Aston Martin Brough Superior AMB 002 Roadster (Image credit: Aston Martin / Brough Superior)

All that is now set to change. This is the new AMB 002 Roadster, a road-ready iteration of the original superbike that’ll be produced in an edition of 300 units from 2027. The AMB 002 Roadster isn’t simply an adapted AMB 001 but an all-new machine, designed and developed in close collaboration with the Aston Martin Design Studio.

Aston Martin Brough Superior AMB 002 Roadster (Image credit: Aston Martin / Brough Superior)

A sport-focused superbike with a pared-back, lightweight form, extensive use of carbon fibre and, naturally, plenty of power. The AMB 002 Roadster will be powered by a water-cooled V-Twin putting out 130bhp, which is tuned for dynamic but usable power delivery to make the most of winding, far-flung roads.

Aston Martin Brough Superior AMB 002 Roadster (Image credit: Aston Martin / Brough Superior)

Just as Aston Martin’s definition of automotive beauty has evolved since 2019, so has form language of its two-wheeled collaboration. This is still a sleek machine, no doubt about that, but the AMB 002 is more insectoid and animalistic than the original, swapping out organic, biophilic forms for a ripple of gill-like air vents on each flank and a seat that tapers upwards like a scorpion’s tail. Even the stalk-like wing mirrors feel alive.

Aston Martin Brough Superior AMB 002 Roadster (Image credit: Aston Martin / Brough Superior)

Such complexities are complemented with the usual raft of craft, from the glossy carbon fibre surfaces to the hand-stitched saddle leather seats. ‘It was always a long-term dream to make an Aston Martin motorcycle for the road,’ says Marek Reichman, Aston’s executive vice president and chief creative officer. ‘The AMB 002 combines the bold design aesthetic and pioneering engineering innovation which define Aston Martin and Brough Superior’s work to date. It’s a vivid expression of our shared passion for sculptural, visceral, covetable machines.’

Aston Martin Brough Superior AMB 002 Roadster (Image credit: Aston Martin / Brough Superior)

Henriette describes the motorcycle as ‘truly one of a kind, both in its design and in the riding experience it delivers’. ‘The AMB 002 is every bit as striking dynamically as it is visually, a razor-sharp roadster that offers exhilarating sensations, creating the impression of becoming one with a lightweight, precise blade, propelled by our all-new, even more powerful engine.’

Aston Martin Brough Superior AMB 002 Roadster (Image credit: Aston Martin / Brough Superior)

The new motorcycle will be machined and built at Brough Superior’s HQ in Toulouse, France, where a full array of high-grade CNC machinery is on hand to transform materials like aluminium and titanium into ultra-strong, high-grade components. In particular, the bike’s titanium structural frame demonstrates the benefits of having skilled design and manufacture on site. This crucial component weighs in at the just 5kg, a small fraction of the bike’s total 190kg mass.

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Aston Martin Brough Superior AMB 002 Roadster (Image credit: Aston Martin / Brough Superior)

Brough Superior can trace its origins back to 1919 and is famed for being TE Lawrence’s motorcycle manufacturer of choice. The company was reborn in the 2010s under the leadership of French enthusiast Thierry Henriette. Orders are now being taken for this limited-edition machine with first deliveries expected in Q3 2027.

Aston Martin Brough Superior AMB 002 Roadster (Image credit: Aston Martin / Brough Superior)

AstonMartin.com, @AstonMartin, Brough-Superior-Motorcycles.com, @BroughSuperiorMotorcyles