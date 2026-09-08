Snap up Es Devlin's limited edition issue of Wallpaper* – with 16-page concertina cover

Marking 30 years of Wallpaper* in print, the October 2026 issue welcomes three guest editors – Es Devlin , Carrie Mae Weems and Palace Skateboards – each of whom was given creative carte blanche to produce their own section of editorial.

Designer and artist Devlin – known for creating immersive worlds for the likes of Beyoncé and U2, showstopping theatre sets, as well as lauded sculpture, installation and performance – served up not only an exclusive studio visit, a portfolio of greatest hits and a fold-out poster, but also an additional treat to showcase the multidimensional nature of her work, while also highlighting the possibilities of print.

Wallpaper* October 2026 with Es Devlin’s limited-edition concertina cover £10 SHOP NOW

Devlin’s limited-edition, 16-page, concertina cover unfolds to reveal a panorama of her scenographic works, as well as perforated motifs on each page that, once the cover is closed, form an iris-like shape, echoing the Iris sculpture from her 2023/24 exhibition ‘An Atlas of Es Devlin’ at the Cooper Hewitt museum in New York.

In putting a hole in the Wallpaper* cover, she’s in good company – Zaha Hadid pioneered the approach for her October 2008 cover, a die-cut gatefold, while artist Alex Israel gave us a hole in the shape of his own head for the February 2020 issue.

Copies of the October 2026 issue featuring Devlin’s spectacular cover are now available to buy at WallpaperSTORE* , and will also be for sale at the Design Museum in London, celebrating the first major UK exhibition of her work, ‘Other Worlds' (2 October 2026 – 4 April 2027) .



Shop soon – copies are strictly limited.

(Image credit: Wallpaper*)

For a further Es Devlin fix, read her guest editor interview here , and delve into the new edition of her A Concise Atlas of Es Devlin, published 1 October and available to pre-order .

(Image credit: Wallpaper*)

Wallpaper’s October 2026 Guest Editors’ Issue is available from 3 September, in print on newsstands, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today

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(Image credit: Wallpaper*)