The Wallpaper* September 2026 Style Issue invites you to craft a new persona – an ode to an A/W 2026 season of shapeshifting looks. ‘For our annual digest of the A/W season, we’re drawing attention to the act of dressing and how we use clothing to create a persona, whether for purpose, pleasure or joy,’ wrote Bill Prince in his editor’s letter.
And, while our womenswear cover shoot saw model Aylah Peterson don a series of different personae for the lens of Antoine & Charlie, for our men’s cover shoot, we looked towards another act of transformation – the beauty pageant, albeit in unconventional style. Putting a cast of male models centre stage, photographer Steve Harnacke and Wallpaper* fashion & creative director Jason Hughes undid the usual froth and fantasy of the pageant for a series of spare and streamlined looks which pair denim with undone formalwear.
They spoke to the lean, narrowed line which ran through the season, from Dior to Prada. At the latter, Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons called the look, which comprised slim double-breasted outerwear and tailoring, ‘eloganted and precise’, while at Celine, creative director Michael Rider said that his streamlined overcoats were part of the house’s DNA. ‘I do think Celine is a place you go to find beautifully cut clothing, a slimmer silhouette,’ he said.
Explore the shoot below.
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A version of this article appears in the September 2026 Style Issue of Wallpaper*, available now in print on newsstands, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today.
Models: James and Gregorio at Premier Model Management, Mbaye at W Mgmt, Isaac Welton Sylvestre at IMG, Rupert Guinness and Jack Dracula at Kult, River at Twelve Mgmt, Nathan Howell at Supa Model Management. Casting: Miro Raynov. Hair: Kachi Katsuya using Bumble & Bumble. Make-up: Josh Bart using Rhode. Set assistant: Archie Thomson. Hair assistant: In Hyeok. Make-up assistant: Molly Lynch. Fashion assistants: Lucy Proctor, Agnese Strode, Nathan Fox. Production assistant: Danielle Quigley.
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Jack Moss is the Fashion & Beauty Features Director at Wallpaper*, having joined the team in 2022 as Fashion Features Editor. Previously the digital features editor at AnOther and digital editor at 10 Magazine, he has also contributed to numerous international publications and featured in ‘Dazed: 32 Years Confused: The Covers’, published by Rizzoli. He is particularly interested in the moments when fashion intersects with other creative disciplines – notably art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and reporting from international fashion weeks. Across his career, he has interviewed the fashion industry’s leading figures, including Rick Owens, Pieter Mulier, Jonathan Anderson, Grace Wales Bonner, Christian Lacroix, Kate Moss and Manolo Blahnik.