For sale, a contemporary valley house by Canada’s Superkül exploits its sylvan setting
Valley House is a family house in suburban Toronto with a highly crafted interior overlooking a forested ravine; and it's currently on the market
Canadian studio Superkül has often graced these pages. Now there’s a chance to own a recent project by the practice, Valley House in Hogg’s Hollow, a verdant residential enclave about 10km due north of downtown Toronto.
Step inside Valley House
The house makes the most of its location. Ostensibly set on a gentle suburban crescent, the generous lot backs onto a forested ravine. The car port and drive give little clue as to what is within, with only the crowns of the neighbourhood’s mature trees at the rear indicating the combination of verdant views and privacy that the site allows.
Superkül have combined the calm, four-square minimalism of the exterior, with its timber and brick screens, clean lines and set back entrance, with an richly designed interior that opens up onto the rear view thanks to large sliding glass full height doors. Where privacy is more of a concern, light is brought into the spaces through clerestory windows and rooflights.
The double-sided fireplace in the main sitting room
A study niche in one of the bedroom
The front door and porch
Brick piers are part of the house's horizontal and vertical composition
The interior palette is warm and natural, using cherry wood, walnut and teak for cabinetry and floors, with details in porcelain, glass and stone. Grasscloth (seagrass) wallpaper is used extensively to add another layer of natural texture and warmth. The primary living spaces flow between one another, with a sunken family room, study and snug alongside a kitchen, dining and living space.
Specification is high throughout, including bespoke Bulthaup cabinetry and Gaggenau appliances in the kitchen, with Caesarstone work surfaces and a substantial central island. A dining area is situated adjacent to the rear yard, as are the main living spaces. A large double-sided wood-burning fireplace provides a focal point for the room.
The main living room
One of the house's many study areas
The upstairs office has a banquette overlooking the forest
The bathroom in the primary suite
The downstairs living area
The kitchen, with Bulthaup appliances
The primary suite is also sited on the ground floor, with panoramic views out into the courtyard, while three further bedrooms are located upstairs, along with a separate lounge and study. The latter contains a run of custom banquette seating, a place to sit and overlook the ravine. A basement level houses the guest suite along with a utility room, media room and a gym.
Naturalistic planting and the preservation of the forest floor allow the rear garden to blend with the natural landscape, suggesting a limitless space beyond the glass, while at night, the house glows like a lantern shining through the trees.
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Valley House, Toronto, $7.298M CAD, for sale via Sotheby’s International Canada, SothebysRealty.com, Superkül.ca
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House, and co-edits the long-running things magazine weblog.