Canadian studio Superkül has often graced these pages. Now there’s a chance to own a recent project by the practice, Valley House in Hogg’s Hollow, a verdant residential enclave about 10km due north of downtown Toronto.

Aerial view of the Valley House (Image credit: Jagged Lens)

Step inside Valley House

The house makes the most of its location. Ostensibly set on a gentle suburban crescent, the generous lot backs onto a forested ravine. The car port and drive give little clue as to what is within, with only the crowns of the neighbourhood’s mature trees at the rear indicating the combination of verdant views and privacy that the site allows.

(Image credit: Jagged Lens)

The roof terrace (Image credit: Jagged Lens)

Superkül have combined the calm, four-square minimalism of the exterior, with its timber and brick screens, clean lines and set back entrance, with an richly designed interior that opens up onto the rear view thanks to large sliding glass full height doors. Where privacy is more of a concern, light is brought into the spaces through clerestory windows and rooflights.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Jagged Lens) The double-sided fireplace in the main sitting room (Image credit: Jagged Lens) A study niche in one of the bedroom (Image credit: Jagged Lens) The front door and porch (Image credit: Jagged Lens) Brick piers are part of the house's horizontal and vertical composition Image 1 of 4 View Original Image 2 of 4 View Original Image 3 of 4 View Original Image 4 of 4 View Original

The interior palette is warm and natural, using cherry wood, walnut and teak for cabinetry and floors, with details in porcelain, glass and stone. Grasscloth (seagrass) wallpaper is used extensively to add another layer of natural texture and warmth. The primary living spaces flow between one another, with a sunken family room, study and snug alongside a kitchen, dining and living space.

The entrance way (Image credit: Jagged Lens)

The primary suite has beautiful woodland views (Image credit: Jagged Lens)

Specification is high throughout, including bespoke Bulthaup cabinetry and Gaggenau appliances in the kitchen, with Caesarstone work surfaces and a substantial central island. A dining area is situated adjacent to the rear yard, as are the main living spaces. A large double-sided wood-burning fireplace provides a focal point for the room.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Jagged Lens) The main living room (Image credit: Jagged Lens) One of the house's many study areas (Image credit: Jagged Lens) The upstairs office has a banquette overlooking the forest (Image credit: Jagged Lens) The bathroom in the primary suite (Image credit: Jagged Lens) The downstairs living area (Image credit: Jagged Lens) The kitchen, with Bulthaup appliances Image 1 of 6 View Original Image 2 of 6 View Original Image 3 of 6 View Original Image 4 of 6 View Original Image 5 of 6 View Original Image 6 of 6 View Original

The primary suite is also sited on the ground floor, with panoramic views out into the courtyard, while three further bedrooms are located upstairs, along with a separate lounge and study. The latter contains a run of custom banquette seating, a place to sit and overlook the ravine. A basement level houses the guest suite along with a utility room, media room and a gym.

Outdoor dining area (Image credit: Jagged Lens)

The snug (Image credit: Jagged Lens)

Naturalistic planting and the preservation of the forest floor allow the rear garden to blend with the natural landscape, suggesting a limitless space beyond the glass, while at night, the house glows like a lantern shining through the trees.

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The house is integrated into the forest landscape (Image credit: Jagged Lens)

Valley House, Toronto, $7.298M CAD, for sale via Sotheby’s International Canada, SothebysRealty.com, Superkül.ca