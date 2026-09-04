If the middle seat were an aviation class, it would arguably be premium economy. Sitting above the discomfort of basic economy, yet below the ambition and luxuries of business class, it is an upgrade with an asterisk. Leave it to Emirates’ engineering acuity to reinvent this in-between class with zeal.

Emirates gives Premium Economy a first-class rethink

(Image credit: Courtesy of Emirates)

The UAE flag carrier has just equipped its modern A350 aircraft with a Premium Economy cabin comprising only 28 seats in a spacious 2-3-2 configuration. Each measures 20in wide, offers a pitch of up to 39in and reclines into a cradle position without impolitely encroaching on the passenger behind. Among its pioneering features is an integrated control unit capable of raising, lowering and locking a natty divider into place, creating a private setting for dining, working or sleeping. The seat itself can also be adjusted at the touch of a button, with dedicated lounge and meal modes.

Safran Seats’ U-Dream headrest is also part of the appeal, with adjustable leather wings that support the neck and head, accompanied by a manually deployed leather footrest intended to ease leg fatigue on long-haul flights. In addition, making its debut is a wireless charging pad, joined by a USB-C port and a tray table with an integrated phone holder. The latter can prop up a personal device as a second screen during meals or entertainment.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Emirates)

The entertainment system plays through a 13.3in 4K HDR touchscreen, while newly delivered A350s add left- and right-facing exterior cameras to the existing downward- and front-facing views – offering a window-seat experience regardless of your seat number. Flying long-haul? Expect reusable amenity kits in collaboration with United for Wildlife. Made using bio-based materials, including a cactus-leather alternative, the four designs depict endangered species and their natural habitats. Inside are Aveda skincare products, socks, an eye mask, earplugs and a dental kit.

The Business Class references continue at mealtimes, with regionally inspired menus developed by Emirates’ chefs and served on Royal Doulton china, accompanied by linen napkins and Robert Welch stainless-steel cutlery. Chandon Vintage Brut 2021, an Australian sparkling wine, is reserved for Premium Economy passengers across the airline’s network.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Emirates)

Emirates launched Premium Economy in 2022 and has since introduced it across every market currently served by its A350 fleet. The cabin was named Best Premium Economy Class at the Business Traveller Middle East Awards in 2024 and 2025, followed by Airline with the Best Premium Economy Class at the 2025 ULTRAs.

emirates.com