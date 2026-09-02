If you were a 1990s kid, then you may feel an affection for Tamagotchi. The portable digital pet became a pocket-sized staple after its first release in November 1996, when its ball-chain design could be hooked around handbags or trouser loops.



Since then, it has gone through many iterations, from a necklace to a wristwatch, while the underlying principle of caring for a digital pet has remained the same. Now, its newest form has been unveiled as a Tamagotchi ring to mark its 30th anniversary.

Everything you need to know about the Tamagotchi ring

(Image credit: Courtesy of Bandai)

Bandai Co, the Japanese manufacturer behind Tamagotchi, has created the device to be worn on the finger. The 28mm piece of technology features a colour LCD screen (a feature first introduced in 2008) and allows you to nurture up to 30 Tamagotchis.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Bandai)

The ring is the 39th product in the main series and is about half the size of the original Tamagotchi (which was around 50mm long), with a 0.56-inch screen. The ring band, which comes with an adjustable spacer, fits Japanese ring sizes 10 through 14 comfortably.

Tamagotchi screen image (Image credit: Courtesy of Bandai)

The original egg-shaped design with three buttons and LCD screen remains the same; however, additional buttons placed on the left and right allow for extra operations. After two years of development, it is also the world’s smallest colour LCD device, and the first of the Tamagotchi series that can be charged in a dedicated charging case.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Bandai)

To celebrate 30 years, familiar Tamagotchi characters make a return, further dialling up the nostalgia factor. Depending on how you raise them, the cute digital pets may grow into secret Tamagotchi characters too.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Bandai)

Retailing at 7,700 yen (around US$48-$55 / £44-$55), there are three ‘Tamagotchi ring’ types. Pre-ordering closes on 6 October 2026, with delivery scheduled for February 2027.



Pre-ordering is available at p-bandai.jp and zenintcg.com

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors