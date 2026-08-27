Speedo iQ is a new system that brings tracking and metrics to the world of serious swimming

Serious swimmers looking to take the latest tracking technology into the pool should consider Speedo’s new iQ system, which launches today. A new kind of wearable swim tech, Speedo iQ are sensor-equipped goggles designed to help professional – and enthusiastic – swimmers refine their form, stroke and technique.

Speedo iQ smart goggles (Image credit: Speedo)

Speedo has been working on smart goggles for many years, incorporating the required sensor technology into its proven goggle hardware along with the accompanying software required to analyse and explore after the session in the pool. Along with tracking key metrics like distance, pace and duration, Speedo has worked hard to ensure that the four major strokes – front crawl, backstroke, butterfly and breaststroke – are all accommodated.

Speedo iQ smart goggles (Image credit: Speedo)

In order to do justice to the best and most efficient technique, the hardware also has to track things like head position, breathing and turns. The system is World Aquatics approved, which means it can be worn competitively, and there’s no subscription service required; every function is available right out of the box.

Speedo iQ smart goggles (Image credit: Speedo)

After a session (there’s enough battery for up to four hours of swimming), the goggles sync with the dedicated Speedo app and data is transferred for analysis. Available insights include ‘head playback’, which showcases positioning and form throughout the swim, providing invaluable analysis for high level coaches and athletes as well as keen amateurs looking to improve their technique.

Speedo iQ smart goggles (Image credit: Speedo)

The sensor suite is integrated into the Speedo Vanquisher training goggle, contained within smart module that can be removed. It’s all part of the acclaimed swim brand’s ongoing fusion of technology and advanced materials.

Speedo iQ, £149, Speedo.com, @Speedo