Innodigym’s new compact home gym offers multiple functions in the smallest of footprints
The Innodigym OMNI X1 Pro has hundreds of guided exercises on board as well as a clever system of cable-driven resistance that provides multiple ways to work out
Space starved lovers of intensive home workouts should consider the new OMNI X1 Pro from Innodigym, a self-described ‘smart gym machine’ that aims to put a raft of different workouts and fitness options into a relatively compact all-in-one package.
The new device has been shaped to replace a number of different workouts with a single piece of equipment, including free weights, benches, racks and cable machines. Up to 120kg of resistance is offered through digital control, with a 360-degree cable system running around a three-rail structure inside the foldable unit. When unfolded for use, the X1 Pro takes up just 10.4 square feet of space. When stored it’s smaller still, taking up just 1.3 square feet.
The OMNI X1 Pro features a large touchscreen
Innodigym are hoping the unit earns its smarts through the flexibility and variety of the workout modes, which are pitched at keen beginners and regular gym goers alike. The product, which was launched and funded via Kickstarter, goes beyond straightforward cardio workouts to imitate the feel and feedback of commercial equipment. The cable system allows the user to make natural movements regardless of whether they’re lunging, doing bench presses, squats, or pulldowns.
The beauty of the X1 Pro is that all this can happen in the same place on the same piece of kit. This functionality is assisted by an AI coach system that incorporates hundreds of guided exercises across the four training modes, Standard, Eccentric, Spring and Isokinetic. The large touch screen provides guidance and chronicles reps and weights.
Safety has also been taken into consideration, with a special quick release button on the smart handles taking the role of a spotter during heavy lifts, while the AI-driven guided workouts are also programmed to release resistance if a problem is detected.
The X1 Pro is also available with an optional Fitness Bench and Pull-up Assist System to create a complete home workout experience.
Innodigym OMNI X1 Pro, £2,449 / $3,299, Innodigym.com
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Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House, and co-edits the long-running things magazine weblog.