Space starved lovers of intensive home workouts should consider the new OMNI X1 Pro from Innodigym, a self-described ‘smart gym machine’ that aims to put a raft of different workouts and fitness options into a relatively compact all-in-one package.

Innodigym OMNI X1 PRO (Image credit: Innodigym)

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The new device has been shaped to replace a number of different workouts with a single piece of equipment, including free weights, benches, racks and cable machines. Up to 120kg of resistance is offered through digital control, with a 360-degree cable system running around a three-rail structure inside the foldable unit. When unfolded for use, the X1 Pro takes up just 10.4 square feet of space. When stored it’s smaller still, taking up just 1.3 square feet.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Innodigym) (Image credit: Innodigym) The OMNI X1 Pro features a large touchscreen (Image credit: Innodigym) Image 1 of 3 View Original Image 2 of 3 View Original Image 3 of 3 View Original

Innodigym are hoping the unit earns its smarts through the flexibility and variety of the workout modes, which are pitched at keen beginners and regular gym goers alike. The product, which was launched and funded via Kickstarter, goes beyond straightforward cardio workouts to imitate the feel and feedback of commercial equipment. The cable system allows the user to make natural movements regardless of whether they’re lunging, doing bench presses, squats, or pulldowns.

Innodigym OMNI X1 Pro has a sophisticated cable system (Image credit: Innodigym)

The beauty of the X1 Pro is that all this can happen in the same place on the same piece of kit. This functionality is assisted by an AI coach system that incorporates hundreds of guided exercises across the four training modes, Standard, Eccentric, Spring and Isokinetic. The large touch screen provides guidance and chronicles reps and weights.

Safety has also been taken into consideration, with a special quick release button on the smart handles taking the role of a spotter during heavy lifts, while the AI-driven guided workouts are also programmed to release resistance if a problem is detected.

The X1 Pro is also available with an optional Fitness Bench and Pull-up Assist System to create a complete home workout experience.

Innodigym OMNI X1 Pro, £2,449 / $3,299, Innodigym.com