All-hearing, agent-driven workplace AI gets a boost thanks to the new Plaud One earbuds

For many people, the brave new world of the AI-assisted workplace is something that is foisted upon them, rather than being a conscious choice. Although most modern smartphones – and their accompanying earbuds – have some form of AI embedded at source, they’re rarely designed for an always-on, note-taking type situation that might benefit the work environment. In any case, these systems often fall down when it comes to sifting through and sorting the deluge of data that results.

Plaud One AI earbud case (Image credit: Plaud)

Users of the Plaud Note Pro are already familiar with the company’s low-key but confident workstream. The Note Pro is a credit-card sized recorder that clips magnetically to your phone and offers varying degrees of transcription, up to and including multi-people meetings and summaries.

Plaud One AI earbud case (Image credit: Plaud)

Now Plaud is going further with its new Plaud One, part of the new generation of AI-enabled wearables. The 4G-connected earbuds are designed to capture conversation and then interpret meaning, intention and action.

The latest version of Plaud’s Intelligence software, v4.0, underpins the supporting software, while the hardware side is bolstered by the standalone case, a compact block akin to a miniature Rimowa suitcase, that can also record on its own.

Plaud One AI earbud case (Image credit: Plaud)

So does it work? Review units aren’t yet available, so all we can do right now is marvel at the impressive industrial design and look back to Plaud’s other products, including the Note Pro and the NotePin S. What we’re told is that Plaud Intelligence is now equipped with a ‘deeper memory and persistent context’, allowing it to make connections with earlier conversations or meetings, building up a more holistic picture of a project.

Plaud One AI earbud case (Image credit: Plaud One)

In addition to the transcription function, Plaud’s Agent is designed to handle various work tools from within the platform, with custom workflows (‘Skills’) that could, for example, email meeting notes automatically to all attendees, place future events in the calendar and even draft presentations.

Plaud One AI earbuds (Image credit: Plaud)

Is this the killer app for AI-driven office automation? Probably not, given the fractured nature of the AI eco-system, the rising clamour of a thousand agents all vying for attention, and the need for all parties to be completely all-in and fully signed on to the Plaud process to get the best out of the hardware and software.

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Plaud One AI earbuds (Image credit: Plaud)

According to Plaud’s CEO and co-founder Nathan Xu, ‘AI agents become truly useful when they understand the context in which human intent is formed. That context lives in conversation. Plaud One brings agents closer to the real-world work people do every day, while Plaud Intelligence gives them the context and capabilities to act. We are opening the Explorer Edition because interfaces are proven in the field and shaped by the people who put them to work.’

Plaud One AI earbud case (Image credit: Plaud)

A new version of the Plaud App will bring the updated intelligence functions to all their products. However, like the rest of the Plaud suite, more in-depth usage requires a subscription; the agentic capabilities of Plaud One will be no different.

Plaud One Explorer Edition, £229, Plaud.ai, @Plaud_Official