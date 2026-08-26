For sale, a secluded gallery-like retreat by Kengo Kuma in Nagakura, Japan
Wild Bird Forest Lodge is a luxuriously minimalist house in Japan’s Nagano Prefecture, shaped by Kengo Kuma & Associates and now for sale, contents included
Completed ten years ago by Kengo Kuma & Associates, the Wild Bird Forest Lodge is now for sale through Sotheby’s International Realty Japan. Minimalist in detail but rich in scale and materiality, the 240 sq m villa is arranged as a series of structures on a 0.6-acre site in Nagakura, close to Karuizawa Town in Nagano Prefecture in Honshu.
Explore Kengo Kuma's Wild Bird Forest Lodge
Set in a managed resort close to a nature preserve, the design of the vacation home was designed by Kuma with inspiration taken from the flight paths of wild birds. Dramatic oversailing galvanised steel roofs extend outwards above the living spaces, with exposed timber joists blended with the steel frame.
The enclosed spaces are made from reinforced concrete and steel, with timber clad walls and flooring paired with traditional tatami mats. The accommodation consists of four pavilions, with a two-storey main building housing the main, living and kitchen on the upper level, surrounded by covered terraces.
Below this is a sauna and traditional Japanese bath, the latter with large windows overlooking the surrounding vegetation. The primary bedroom is located in a pavilion adjoining the main building but sharing the same roof structure. From an entrance hall, steps lead down to an expansive bedroom area with its own secluded private terrace.
Two other pavilions are arranged as Japanese style rooms with tatami mat floors, adjoining bathrooms and terraces covered by a substantial mono-pitch roof. The original brief called for a house that was part gallery, part residence and throughout the various spaces, furnishings and artworks were chosen especially for the house – all are included in the sale.
The property is located around 6.5 km from Karuizawa Station on JR’s Hokuriku Shinkansen, around an hour’s journey from Tokyo.
Wild Bird Forest Lodge, Karuizawa Town, Nagano Prefecture, designed by Kengo Kuma & Associates, $10,033,046, SothebysRealty.com
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House, and co-edits the long-running things magazine weblog.