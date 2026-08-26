Nestled in a verdant pocket of central London, a small yet perfectly formed minimalist structure peeks out from its leafy environs. Welcome to Finsbury Circus Parks Office, the new structure conceived to support the care and maintenance of its namesake park and the wider borough's public realm planting.

(Image credit: Lorenzo Zandri)

Explore the Finsbury Circus Parks Office

The building is the creation of London practice Studio Weave, an architecture firm known for its sensitive as well as playful approach to context and history – past examples include a Maida Vale public toilet created using recycled stone.

In the case of the Finsbury Circus Parks Office, architect and Studio Weave director JJ Cliff said: 'Our buildings sit most comfortably when they understand the role they serve within their wider setting. At Finsbury Circus, the Parks Office emerges quietly from the landscape, affording places to perch and shelter in the spirit of generosity that supports both human and non-human life in the city.'

(Image credit: Lorenzo Zandri)

The structure replaced an existing, older building on site, which was no longer fit for purpose. The new design contains a kitchenette/sitting room, a toilet, a wet room for washing and cleaning equipment, storage for tools and equipment, and a hub for electronics – as well as secure outdoor space for more storage.

(Image credit: Lorenzo Zandri)

(Image credit: Lorenzo Zandri)

The Finsbury Circus Parks Office's earthy feel is reinforced by the building's natural stone and clay render cladding. These materials offer a 'bold simplicity' and 'rawness', the architecture team explains. A base of Kentish Ragstone anchors the structure to the ground. Meanwhile, a gentle curve in the volume helps it softy intergrate with the surroundings.

(Image credit: Lorenzo Zandri)

(Image credit: Lorenzo Zandri)

Cliff continues: 'The City of London Corporation understands the value of long-term stewardship of public space, and it has been a pleasure to work with a client that champions this way of thinking in both architecture and landscape. This project continues a series of collaborations between the City and Studio Weave, alongside landscape architects and horticulturists including Tom Stuart-Smith at Bank Junction, Tom Massey at Jubilee Gardens, and Realm, here at Finsbury Circus.

'We look forward to seeing the Parks Office become a welcoming base for the City Gardens team as they care for the critical green spaces, whose health will be vital in helping our cities adapt to climate change.'

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(Image credit: Lorenzo Zandri)

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