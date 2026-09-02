Sea Cove Drive seems like an appropriate address for a Pacific Ocean-facing home that gazes over Abalone Cove and Catalina Island in California. It is also the address for The Judge & Jeannie Anderson Residence, designed by architect Aaron G Green, which has just hit the market.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Modern California House)

The Judge & Jeannie Anderson Residence by Aaron G Green for sale

The Anderson Residence was built by Green in 1959 and stands as one of the most notable works in his portfolio. Green worked closely with architect Frank Lloyd Wright and ran his own practice while serving as Wright's West Coast representative from 1951 until the great master died in 1959.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Modern California House)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Modern California House)

Although inspired by Wright’s teachings, Green’s Anderson Residence echoes his distinct, personal flair and is an intact example of his own brand of ‘organic modernism’. The property, which sits across 3.5 acres, was conceived to invite the outside in through a single, open and continuous space.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Modern California House)

Stepping inside the newly listed $7,800,000 residence, the entryway is recessed, which highlights the home's V-shaped plan. Gabled rooflines jut outward in two directions, which draw the eye towards the surrounding vistas and contrast nicely against the peculiar geometric water pool.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Modern California House)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Modern California House)

A private bedroom is located to the left of the house with a wall of windows that frames the ocean, while more social spaces, including the living room, dining room, and kitchen, lie straight ahead. The architecture plays with openness and more intimate spaces. Unexpected additions include a private Japanese garden, which is overlooked by two guest bedrooms and baths.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Modern California House)

In the living area, steps trace the contours of the land down to a sunken living room with built-in seating and architect-designed furniture. At the heart of the space is a stone fireplace, with adjacent corner glass walls.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Modern California House)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Modern California House)

In 2003, the property was expanded by architect Eric Lloyd Wright (grandson of the esteemed architect), who focused on the bath, a swimming pool update and a spa tub addition. Green also revisited the home with a plan to create two additional bedrooms and bathrooms with their own entryway. Even though this idea was never realised, its potential remains.

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(Image credit: Courtesy of Modern California House)

This is a Californian modernist gem that seamlessly tightropes between light, openness, and serene intimacy.

The Judge & Jeannie Anderson Residence by Aaron G Green is listed at $7,800,000. For more information, visit: moderncaliforniahouse.com