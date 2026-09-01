Alaska Airlines has upgraded its nascent long-haul experience with the debut of an all-new International Business Class cabin aboard its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners. The exciting development is shared with Hawaiian Airlines, its sister carrier under Seattle-based Alaska Air Group.

Fly Alaska Airlines’ new International Business Class

(Image credit: Courtesy of Alaska Airlines)

Since joining the Oneworld Alliance in 2021, the West Coast carrier has expanded its reach to over 900 global destinations, with a special focus on Europe and East Asia. The new cabin made its debut on Alaska’s inaugural non-stop service from Seattle to Rome, with routes to Seoul Incheon and Tokyo Narita about to follow from its Pacific Northwest hub.

The 34-seat cabin adopts the original Adient Ascent design by Elevate Aircraft Seating, the joint venture between automotive seating specialist Adient and aerospace behemoth Boeing. Arranged in a 1-2-1 configuration, every suite transforms into a fully flat bed and has direct aisle access. Privacy doors, koa wood-patterned floors and wall panels bring warmth to the cabin, while white marble surfaces incorporate wireless charging alongside personal power outlets. An 18in HD screen, paired with noise-reducing LSTN Sound Co headphones, offers over 1,500 films and TV shows.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Courtesy of Alaska Airlines) (Image credit: Courtesy of Alaska Airlines) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

(Image credit: Courtesy of Alaska Airlines)

On the amenities front, premium bedding and kits have been conceived by American heritage brand Filson, known for its weatherproof utility gear. A mattress pad, sleeping pillow, lumbar cushion and oversized duvet, finished in a beige check that complements the cabin’s teal accents, prepare each suite for lights out. Meanwhile, the collectable amenity bag comes in two colours inspired by the West Coast and contains Salt & Stone’s aluminium-free skincare products and other travel essentials, such as socks and eye masks. Passengers also receive a bespoke reusable bottle developed with certified BPA-free brand PATH Water.

Food follows the route. Destination-led dishes include a full English breakfast on London services and gochujang chicken with traditional banchan en route to Incheon. A standout is Alaska’s Chef’s (Tray) Table entrée, created with award-winning Seattle chef Brady Ishiwata Williams and featuring his signature short rib, sourced from Washington’s Klingemann Farms. Drinks span West Coast and European wines, including labels from the Stag’s Leap area, alongside Louis Roederer Champagne, handcrafted cocktails, regional craft beers, mineral water and freshly brewed Stumptown coffee.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Alaska Airlines)

Equally tantalising is the fact that Starlink’s satellite service, billed as the fastest Wi-Fi in the sky, is due to arrive on the airline’s 787-9 Dreamliners in the coming months, offering gate-to-gate connectivity for Atmos Rewards members.

alaskaair.com

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